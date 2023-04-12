The sports category has moved to a new website.

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Restoring salvage cars has become increasingly popular in Kenya, after the cost of new vehicles became prohibitively high.

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident
The restoration of a Toyota Prado that was involved in an accident has sparked a wave of interest and conversation on Twitter.

The story of the Prado's transformation from a badly damaged car to a fully restored vehicle has captured the attention of Kenyans online.

Speaking to this writer, Kevin Mukunu who is behind the restoration, said that many Kenyans have taken to restoring salvage cars due to the high cost of new and imported units.

Photos of a Toyota Prado that was involved in an accident
Photos of a Toyota Prado that was involved in an accident
He said that the restoration process involved sourcing high-quality replacement parts and carrying out extensive repairs to the vehicle's chassis, engine, and bodywork.

Sometimes vehicles are salvaged because it is uneconomical for insurance companies to repair and not that they are completely ruined,” he said.

Some Kenyans on Twitter expressed admiration for the work as a true testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Kenyan mechanics.

READ: Meet super mechanic breathing new life into wrecked cars

However, some have also expressed concern about the safety of salvaged vehicles, many have pointed out that buyers need to be informed about a vehicle’s past.

Restoring salvage cars has become an increasingly popular option in Kenya, where the cost of new vehicles can be prohibitively high.

Kevin, who also sells cars said that interested buyers are advised to view the vehicles alongside their preferred mechanics and can also be subjected to inspection by the National Transport and Safety Authority for roadworthiness.

Photos of the Toyota Prado at various stages of restoration
Restoring a car that has been involved in an accident can be a challenging and complex task.

It's important to assess the extent of the damage to the vehicle because even minor accidents can cause hidden damage that may not be immediately apparent.

Therefore, it's essential to have a qualified mechanic thoroughly inspect your car to

Photos of the fully restored Toyota Prado
Photos of the fully restored Toyota Prado
READ: 5 questions you should ask a mechanic before they work on your car

