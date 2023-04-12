KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

The story of the Prado's transformation from a badly damaged car to a fully restored vehicle has captured the attention of Kenyans online.

Speaking to this writer, Kevin Mukunu who is behind the restoration, said that many Kenyans have taken to restoring salvage cars due to the high cost of new and imported units.

He said that the restoration process involved sourcing high-quality replacement parts and carrying out extensive repairs to the vehicle's chassis, engine, and bodywork.

“Sometimes vehicles are salvaged because it is uneconomical for insurance companies to repair and not that they are completely ruined,” he said.

Some Kenyans on Twitter expressed admiration for the work as a true testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Kenyan mechanics.

However, some have also expressed concern about the safety of salvaged vehicles, many have pointed out that buyers need to be informed about a vehicle’s past.

Restoring salvage cars has become an increasingly popular option in Kenya, where the cost of new vehicles can be prohibitively high.

Kevin, who also sells cars said that interested buyers are advised to view the vehicles alongside their preferred mechanics and can also be subjected to inspection by the National Transport and Safety Authority for roadworthiness.

Restoring a car that has been involved in an accident can be a challenging and complex task.

It's important to assess the extent of the damage to the vehicle because even minor accidents can cause hidden damage that may not be immediately apparent.

Therefore, it's essential to have a qualified mechanic thoroughly inspect your car to

Reactions from Kenyans on Twitter