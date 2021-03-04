Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani has ordered the KPA management to go back to the drawing board after rejecting proposals for the next Managing Director.

Last week, the KPA Board interviewed six candidates for the role, including senior managers in the organization and forwarded a shortlist of three names to the Treasury for subsequent appointment.

However, CS Yatani said that the three proposed persons did not meet the threshold required for appointment.

“I have reviewed the list of names, scores and ranking of the candidates proposed for appointment as Managing Director, Kenya Ports Authority, and note that all the candidates scored below the desired threshold of 70 per cent in the interview,” CS Yatani said.

KPA

Shortlisted candidates were required, at the time of the interviews, to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution through provision of Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board, Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority, clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and a Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau.

The parastatal will now undertake a fresh recruitment process and have been ordered to conclude the exercise within the next 45 days.

Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director, Daniel Manduku resigned in March 2020. Meanwhile, the KPA Board of Directors has since appointed, Eng. Rashid Salim, as the MD on an acting capacity.