Finalised designs for new passenger terminal with a floating roof [Photos]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has released designs of a new innovative passenger terminal at Kisumu Port.

This groundbreaking development is poised to transform the region into a major travel hub for both local and international visitors.

The new terminal at Kisumu Port is expected to be a marvel of modern engineering and design. It will seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces, providing travellers with stunning panoramic views of Lake Victoria.

One of the standout features is its floating roof, engineered to harness natural breezes, ensuring maximum comfort for all who pass through its doors.

The Kisumu Port Resilient Infrastructure Project is a collaborative effort with Trade Mark Africa.

This project not only includes the state-of-the-art passenger terminal but also a modern cargo warehouse.

The dual facilities ensure robust support for both passenger and freight activities, cementing Kisumu’s role as a pivotal point in the region's transport network.

Passenger Terminal Features

The terminal will be designed with passenger convenience and efficiency in mind. Key features include:

Public Concourse: Complete with concession areas, drop-off and arrival zones, ticketing facilities, and screening sections.

Passenger Processing Zones: Equipped with check-in counters, immigration and customs facilities, and port health services.

Amenities: Restaurants, forex bureaus, and offices for taxi and tour operators are readily available within the terminal premises.

Optimised Passenger Flow

To streamline operations and enhance the travel experience, the terminal will include segregated areas tailored to different traveller needs.

There will be designated zones for ferry passengers with substantial cargo, local travellers, and international or VIP guests.

This thoughtful design ensures efficient movement and minimal congestion.

The new facility is set to handle substantial passenger volumes, with the capacity to accommodate over 500 passengers at the jetty and 1,000 at the ferry terminal per hour.

This capacity boost is expected to significantly streamline travel operations in the region.

Construction is already underway at the Homa Bay pier, with Kisumu set to emerge as a central water transport hub.

Additionally, various landing sites across the lake region are undergoing refurbishment to support this ambitious development.

