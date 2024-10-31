The sports category has moved to a new website.

KPSEA 2024: Next step for grade 6 learners following assessment

Amos Robi

Learners will continue to be assessed through classroom-based assessments in junior secondary school.

  • Transition from primary school to junior secondary school is based on determined abilities and interests instead of ranked scores
  • Continuous assessments in junior secondary school support the holistic development of each student
  • KPSEA's non-ranked assessment system creates a healthier, less pressurized environment for young learners

In October 2024, learners sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), marking a significant transition under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The KPSEA, designed to replace the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), has introduced a fresh approach to student evaluation, to focus on practical competencies rather than traditional ranking.

With KPSEA now complete, here’s a detailed breakdown of what’s next for learners and an explanation of why the results won’t be ranked.

One of the immediate next steps following KPSEA is the transition of learners from primary school to junior secondary school (Grades 7–9).

In contrast to the KCPE, which previously determined secondary school placement based on ranked scores, the CBC framework uses KPSEA to gauge competency levels without attaching scores to high-stakes school placements.

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
This transition focuses on ensuring that each learner progresses to a level that aligns with their demonstrated abilities and interests.

KPSEA results serve as a benchmark for identifying each learner’s strengths and areas for improvement.

Teachers and schools use these outcomes to tailor learning paths for students, preparing them for junior secondary school subjects and activities that match their competencies.

This data-driven approach to learner tracking and support helps develop well-rounded individuals, reducing the pressures associated with academic ranking.

The CBC structure strongly emphasises hands-on skills, which become more specialised as learners advance.

Junior secondary school introduces core subjects and allows students to explore elective areas, helping them cultivate skills early on.

Learners will continue to be assessed through classroom-based assessments in junior secondary school.

These continuous assessments (CAs) contribute to the learner’s progress record and enable educators to provide real-time feedback, supporting the holistic development of each student.

Students during a national exam

One of the most significant changes under the CBC is the shift from ranking students by exam scores to a competency-based evaluation system.

The goal of KPSEA is to nurture practical, critical-thinking, and problem-solving skills, which cannot be fully captured through numerical ranking alone.

Instead, learners are assessed on how well they perform in real-life applications of their knowledge, making ranking less relevant.

Ranking systems like the one previously used in KCPE contributed to high levels of stress and competition among students, parents, and schools.

KPSEA’s focus on non-ranked assessment helps to create a healthier, less pressurised environment for young learners.

By eliminating ranking, the system encourages cooperation and the joy of learning rather than competition and the fear of failure.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba supervised the distribution of Day 1 of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) papers at the Kenya National Examinations Council's Container in Westlands
Without the pressures of ranked results, KPSEA ensures that every learner’s performance is assessed fairly.

The assessment is inclusive, focusing on individual development rather than only rewarding top scorers.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

