ADVERTISEMENT
Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Denis Mwangi

Ministry of Education gives 74,237 students who completed KCSE in 2023 and yet to apply for university funding a second chance

The Ministry of Education has announced a ten-day extension for the application deadline for government funding for 2023 KCSE students joining universities in the 2024/2025 academic year.

The new deadline is now set for August 15, 2024.

This extension provides additional time for students to apply for scholarships and loans under the new Higher Education Funding model, which allocates government support based on individual student need.

Starting August 19, 2024, parents and guardians will receive information regarding the university fees and household contributions required for their children's education.

This information will assist families in planning and managing the costs associated with university programs.

According to the press release from the Ministry, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has placed 153,275 students from the KCSE 2023 cohort in public and private universities.

However, government funding will only be available to those who apply.

As of August 4, 2024, 79,038 university students had submitted applications for both scholarships and loans.

However, 74,237 students have yet to apply, highlighting the need for increased awareness and action among eligible students.

The application portal for scholarships and loans was initially opened on June 18, 2024.

The ongoing process has been part of the government's commitment to providing quality and affordable education to students in universities, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions (TVETs).

Under the "Leave No One Behind" framework, the government urges all students who have not yet applied for financial aid to do so by visiting www.hef.co.ke.

Dr. Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Higher Education and Research, emphasised the government's dedication to supporting students' educational journeys.

The extension aims to ensure that all eligible students have the opportunity to access the necessary financial resources for their studies.

PS Beatrice Muganda Inyangala
PS Beatrice Muganda Inyangala

This extension is a critical opportunity for students who may have faced challenges in completing their applications, ensuring that they do not miss out on essential funding for their education.

The Ministry of Education continues to work towards making higher education accessible and affordable for all eligible students in Kenya.

