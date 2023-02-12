ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

Denis Mwangi

The first year students are said to be part of a gang that is behing a series of violent robberies in various estates in Nairobi

Detectives found a replica of a Glock pistol, eight used 9x19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, two laptops suspected of being stolen property, among other items after a search in an apartment in Juja
Detectives found a replica of a Glock pistol, eight used 9x19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, two laptops suspected of being stolen property, among other items after a search in an apartment in Juja

Four university students have been taken into police custody for questioning over their alleged involvement in a gang responsible for a series of violent robberies in the Ruai, Juja, Kayole and neighboring areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that the arrests were made after an undercover police operation led to the capture of a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student, who was believed to be a member of the dangerous criminal group.

DCI Headquarters, Nairobi
DCI Headquarters, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

According to the police, the suspect, upon arrest, provided leads that led to the arrest of his three accomplices, who were all first-year students living at Kwa Benson apartments in Juja's Container area.

During a thorough search of their single room, detectives found a replica of a Glock pistol, eight used 9x19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, two laptops suspected of being stolen property, among other items.

Three of the suspects, Richard Lankisa, 18, Brian Kituku, 19, and Emmanuel Nyangwencha, 18, are all pursuing a degree in Development Studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The scene was processed by crime scene detectives based at DCI Thika and the suspects were escorted to Juja police station for further questioning and eventual arraignment in court.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

This latest development highlights the police's ongoing efforts to bring to justice those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety and security of the citizens in the affected areas.

The investigation is ongoing and police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in their efforts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

Why Ruto skipped Magoha's final sendoff

Why Ruto skipped Magoha's final sendoff

Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

Dennis Itumbi's pledge after government appointment

Dennis Itumbi's pledge after government appointment

3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

Barbara Magoha explains viral video, issues apology

Barbara Magoha explains viral video, issues apology

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid