'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that the arrests were made after an undercover police operation led to the capture of a 19-year-old Kenyatta University student, who was believed to be a member of the dangerous criminal group.

According to the police, the suspect, upon arrest, provided leads that led to the arrest of his three accomplices, who were all first-year students living at Kwa Benson apartments in Juja's Container area.

During a thorough search of their single room, detectives found a replica of a Glock pistol, eight used 9x19mm special cartridges, one empty pistol magazine, one white plastic face mask, two laptops suspected of being stolen property, among other items.

Three of the suspects, Richard Lankisa, 18, Brian Kituku, 19, and Emmanuel Nyangwencha, 18, are all pursuing a degree in Development Studies at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The scene was processed by crime scene detectives based at DCI Thika and the suspects were escorted to Juja police station for further questioning and eventual arraignment in court.

This latest development highlights the police's ongoing efforts to bring to justice those involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety and security of the citizens in the affected areas.