KUCCPS opens portal for 2023 KCSE candidates to pick courses [How to apply]

Amos Robi

Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to apply to various institutions of higher learning

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened its portal for the 2024 applications, targeting candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in 2023.

The announcement, made by KUCCPS, indicates that the application window will remain open until February 22, 2024.

Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to apply to various institutions, including universities such as the Open University of Kenya, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), and Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs).

"The wait is over! The @KUCCPS_Official portal is now open! It's time to apply for your preferred course in an institution of your choice. Keep it here for updates," read the announcement from KUCCPS.

KMTC students in a past session
KMTC students in a past session KMTC students in a past session Pulse Live Kenya

A staggering 903,260 candidates sat for the KCSE examinations, which commenced on October 23, 2023, and concluded in November of the same year.

Among them, 450,554 were male candidates, while 448,899 were female candidates, according to data from the Ministry of Education.

The application process for KUCCPS involves several steps. KCSE candidates who had previously made applications while in school are required to pay Sh1,000, while those who did not make prior applications will pay Sh1,500.

  1. Visit the KUCCPS portal and click on Registration/Revision
  2. Key in your KCSE Index number, year you sat for KCSE and a password. Here, input your birth certificate number or KCSE Index number (as used in the exam registration) as your initial password.
  3. Review courses offered against your cut-off points. Select your courses of interest (which match your cut-off points) and the Programme code. Verify the codes before hitting the Submit button.
  4. Pay the required application fee through M-Pesa using pay bill option- Business number 820201 followed by account number. Your acc no. is your KCSE examination year followed by your 11 Digit Index
  5. Once you receive confirmation of the M-Pesa payment, keep the transaction ID for future reference. You can also log out of the portal
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome.
The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service Chief Executive Officer Agnes Mercy Wahome. Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, it's emphasised that choice selection should be made wisely, with the understanding that only public universities and colleges are eligible for government scholarships and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans.

