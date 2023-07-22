KMTC courses now available on KUCCPS portal, how to apply for September 2023 intake

The long-awaited move allows prospective students to apply for KMTC courses through the KUCCPS portal, with the September 2023 intake already open.

The application window extends until August 4, 2023, giving individuals ample time to secure their spots.

This application is specifically geared towards students who completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination from the years 2013 to 2022.

In a statement, KUCCPS confirmed the exciting development, saying, "KMTC courses are now available for application on the KUCCPS portal for students. The application for the September 2023 intake will close on August 4, 2023. Spread the word!"

Pulse Live Kenya

This integration into the KUCCPS platform brings convenience and accessibility to aspiring medical professionals across the country.

“We consider this integration a milestone, as both KMTC and KUCCPS share a common objective of enhancing access to quality higher education and training opportunities in a manner that is equitable for all Kenyans,” said Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome, Chief Executive Officer of KUCCPS.

How to apply for the KMTC courses

The KUCCPS portal has a diverse array of over 25 certificate and diploma courses offered by KMTC.

For students keen on certificate programs, they can choose from options like Medical Engineering, Health Records and Information Technology, Orthopedic Trauma Medicine, Community Health, Nutrition, and Dietetics.

Moreover, the institution provides an array of diploma courses that cater to diverse interests and passions within the healthcare domain.

KMTC students in a previous graduation Pulse Live Kenya

Students can opt for programs such as Medical Laboratory Sciences, Radiography and Imaging, Health Counselling, Nutrition and Dietetics, and Community Health.

Aspiring applicants can access the KMTC courses through the KUCCPS portal by logging in using their personal details and selecting their desired program.