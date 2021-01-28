The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has called on the government to train and arm teachers in areas with insecurity with guns.

Speaking on Thursday, Acting KUPPET Secretary-General Moses Nthurima said they will keep insisting on this demand, because a teacher cannot confront a gunman with chalk.

He stated that the training will stop teachers in such areas from constantly living in fear, but the case would be different if the teachers had guns.

“We are repeating this demand that in pockets of insecurity, Teachers must be trained and provided with guns, because you cannot confront a gunman with chalk. When you take a teacher to insecurity prone areas that teacher will constantly live in fear, but if a gun is hanging on his back, even bandits will know that that teacher is a no-go zone and he will take the second though before they make mistakes,” said Mr. Moses Nthurima.

KUPPET’s latest demand comes following previously reported incidents where teachers have been killed by armed gunmen in the North-Eastern, Coast and other sections of the Rift valley region.