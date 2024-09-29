The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
More than 83K turn up to celebrate Kenya’s wild wonders with free park entry

Charles Ouma

The report by KWS details that 83,352 Kenyans visited the 28 state-managed parks and reserves across the country on Saturday, September 28

Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park
Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park

In celebration of United Nations World Tourism Day 2024, Kenyans from all walks of life got a chance to experience magical Kenya with gates of all national parks in the country opened for free entry on September 28, 2024.

According to a report released by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), 83,352 Kenyans accessed various parks on Saturday, September 28 and utilized the free entry aimed at promoting local tourism and encouraging Kenyans to explore the country's rich natural heritage.

The decision which was approved during President William Ruto's Cabinet meeting was part of the week-long National Tourism Week running from September 22 to 29.

The report details that 42,533 adults visited the 28 state-managed parks and reserves across the country compared to 40,819 children.

Lake Nakuru National Park was among the most visited with 9,938 Kenyans trooping in.

Nairobi National Park welcomed 7,069 followed by Mt Elgon (4,704), Hell's Gate (2,991), Aberdares (2,297) and Ol Donyo Sabuk (1,750).

Kenyans at a park during the September 28, 2024 free entry day.[KWS/X]
Kenyans at a park during the September 28, 2024 free entry day.[KWS/X] Kenyans at a park during the September 28, 2024 free entry day.[KWS/X] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gov't announces date for free entry to national parks in September

Safari Walks raked in the highest number of Kenyans at 16,707 followed by Orphanages which received 15,693 Kenyans.

The free entry was limited to game drives and wildlife viewing with payment required for other activities such as guided tours and camping.

Park rules remained in effect with full compliance expected.

The one-day waiver of entry fees saw gates open at 6 am and close at 6:30 pm in recognition of Kenyans' continued support for wildlife conservation.

"We are deeply grateful to have hosted the over 80,000 Kenyans who turned out in large numbers across the country to explore and celebrate Kenya’s wild wonders! From the stunning marine parks to the vast savannahs, from the towering mountains to the enchanting forests and all the way to the cradle of mankind in Sibiloi, we united in appreciation of our country’s natural beauty.

"Thank you for observing park rules and embracing the call to protect and conserve Kenya's extraordinary wildlife heritage for future generations. Tuendelee Kutunza Pamoja!" KWS noted in a statement on social media.

In anticipation of large turnout, KWS worked closely with other stakeholders including the police to ensure heightened security, crowd management and smooth traffic flow with Kenyans also doing their part to make the day a success.

Kenyans at the gate of Amboseli National Park during the September 28, 2024 free entry day.[KWS/X]
Kenyans at the gate of Amboseli National Park during the September 28, 2024 free entry day.[KWS/X] Kenyans at the gate of Amboseli National Park during the September 28, 2024 free entry day.[KWS/X] Pulse Live Kenya
The free entry offered a unique opportunity for Kenyans to visit iconic national parks, such as Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Tsavo, and Nairobi National Park, among others, without the usual gate fees.

This is expected to increase foot traffic to these popular parks, giving Kenyans from all walks of life a chance to reconnect with nature and learn about conservation efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

