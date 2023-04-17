The sports category has moved to a new website.

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Police officers disarm Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri after he was caught up in gun drama over a piece of land

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri
Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri

A dramatic incident involving Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri has left two people injured in Nakuru.

According eyewitnesses, the incident occured when Ngunjiri allegedly led a group of people into a private farm that he claimed to have a share in.

The ensuing chaos resulted in a commotion that led to one person being shot dead.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri
Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Videos of the incident that were shared on social media revealed the extent of the chaos, with the sounds of women crying and cursing in the background.

Police in Nakuru disarmed the former Bahati MP as investigations into the incident continue.

It is true the incident happened, but l will provide more details later. I'm already in the mosque,” Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Hassan Adan said.

On his part, the CAS declined to comment on the issue in a conversation with a journalist from Nation.

"The matter is under police investigations. They will establish what transpired. I am currently at my farm in Bahati," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

