A dramatic incident involving Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri has left two people injured in Nakuru.
Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]
Police officers disarm Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri after he was caught up in gun drama over a piece of land
Recommended articles
According eyewitnesses, the incident occured when Ngunjiri allegedly led a group of people into a private farm that he claimed to have a share in.
The ensuing chaos resulted in a commotion that led to one person being shot dead.
Videos of the incident that were shared on social media revealed the extent of the chaos, with the sounds of women crying and cursing in the background.
Police in Nakuru disarmed the former Bahati MP as investigations into the incident continue.
“It is true the incident happened, but l will provide more details later. I'm already in the mosque,” Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Hassan Adan said.
On his part, the CAS declined to comment on the issue in a conversation with a journalist from Nation.
"The matter is under police investigations. They will establish what transpired. I am currently at my farm in Bahati," he said.
Watch the video below
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke