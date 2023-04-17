Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

According eyewitnesses, the incident occured when Ngunjiri allegedly led a group of people into a private farm that he claimed to have a share in.

The ensuing chaos resulted in a commotion that led to one person being shot dead.

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri Pulse Live Kenya

Videos of the incident that were shared on social media revealed the extent of the chaos, with the sounds of women crying and cursing in the background.

Police in Nakuru disarmed the former Bahati MP as investigations into the incident continue.

“It is true the incident happened, but l will provide more details later. I'm already in the mosque,” Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Hassan Adan said.

On his part, the CAS declined to comment on the issue in a conversation with a journalist from Nation.

"The matter is under police investigations. They will establish what transpired. I am currently at my farm in Bahati," he said.

Watch the video below