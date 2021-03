Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir has been chased away by angry London Ward voters over bribery.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the angry voters are heard saying that the MP was hiding behind a tank bribing voters.

They then chased him towards the polling station's gate.

In other photos seen by this writer, police at the polling station also lobbed teargas to disperser the angry voters.

Korir is then seen kicking the teargas canister towards the police officers.

