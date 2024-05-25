The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui honoured with 'Cheruiyot Point' on Mt Everest

Charles Ouma

The late Kenyan mountaneer Cheruiyot Kirui's body was found at 8,800m, just 48 meters from the summit

The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui
The late mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui

The late Kenyan mountaneer Cheruiyot Kirui who died while attempting to summit Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen has been honoured by having the spot on which his body was found named after him.

Everest Today an organization that documents mountaneering events in the Himalayas, revealed that Kirui came close to becoming the first African to summit the mountain without supplemental oxygen, adding that his body was found at 8,800m, just 48 meters from the summit.

According to his family, it is impossible to piece together the events leading to the mountaineer's death.

It is believed that Kirui and his Nepali guide took a fall.

Everest Today noted that the spot at which Kirui died will be named after him in recognition of his exploits as the first African to almost summit Mt Everest without using supplementary oxygen.

"Let's call Cheruiyot Kirui's death spot on Mt Everest (8848.86m) 'Cheruiyot Point' honouring the first African almost to the summit of Everest without using supplementary oxygen," Everest Today disclosed in a statement.

The organization further suggested that in honour of the deceased mountaineer, Kenya should name a mountain in the country after him.

"Also, there should be one mountain named after Cheruiyot Kirui 'Mt Cheruiyot', in Kenya honouring the first African who almost to the summit of Everest without using supplementary oxygen." Everest Today added.

A determined Kirui embarked on the daring quest that would end up claiming his life in the company of a Nepali climber, Nawang Sherpa.

The banker by profession embarked on his "Big Project 2024: Everest No-Ox" in April with high hopes and a clear objective: to reach the summit of Mt Everest without the aid of supplemental oxygen.

That this rare feat has been accomplished by only 2% of climbers, and no African has yet made it into this exclusive group highlights his determination and courage.

"For some reason, I feel I can comfortably climb Everest with oxygen, which unfortunately neutralises the thrill of such a climb for me.

"I'm not sure of my chances without oxygen though. Which makes such an attempt exciting, introducing the adrenaline factor, and we just have to find out." Kirui wrote, sharing his motivation.

It ended in his death with Everest Today, a leading source of mountaineering news, announced Kirui's death with a heartfelt message on May 23.

"With profound sadness, we share the news of Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui's passing on Mt Everest."

Charles Ouma

ADVERTISEMENT

