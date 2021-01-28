Audacious tout, Mr Wycliffe Aloys Orinda, on Thursday stunned a Nairobi courtroom after claiming that he believed his life was in danger.

The tout who openly admitted to using controlled substances before a judge revealed that university student Lawrence Warunge who had murdered his family is his new remand cellmate.

Orinda claimed that he feared that Warunge would cause him harm if they continued to share a cell.

A disheveled Orinda further told Nairobi Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku that he had lost a number of his personal items at the cells, asking to be released.

"Your honor, they took my shoes and trouser and I am being held with another suspect who killed five family members. I am scared my life is in danger," he told the judge.

Suspect Wycliffe Orinda who left a courtroom in stitches after confessing that he loves bhang, vodka and beer

Magistrate Mutuku ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Mr Orinda to ascertain his fitness to stand trial.

The test will be conducted at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nairobi.