University student, Lawrence Simon Warunge, accused of killing his family in Kiambu is unfit to stand trial, a Kiambu Court has been told.

The ruling was made by Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi, following a mental assessment that was done on Warunge, who is the main suspect in the murder of his four family members and a construction worker.

Following the psychiatric report, the DPP requested the suspect to be detained for one month with a further medical check-up done on him.

The application was granted and now Warunge will be in police custody until March 1, 2021 when the matter will be mentioned again.

Sarah Muthoni, the second suspect in the murder, has been released under Section 87 (a) and will now become a state witness in the case.

Lawrence Simon Warunge Njoroge with girlfriend Sarah Muthoni when they appeared in court on January 11, 2021

Murders were planned 3 months earlier

In a statement to the police, Warunge confessed to having planned the grisly slaughter of his family members three months prior.

He added that he had drawn inspiration from the killer in "Killing Eve", a TV series.

The prime suspect also added that two crime and murder novels also gave him ideas on how to execute the murders.

Warunge also told police that his girlfriend, Muthoni, purchased the knives he used for the bizarre killings.

He went on to state that he had initially planned to kill everyone including his two surviving sisters who are in school, but his plans were foiled when the two returned to school on January 5, the day he allegedly committed the murders.

