Narok Senator, Ledama Olekina has called on Kenyan youth to use their youthfulness, to grab power come 2022.

The senator warned that if they continue sleeping, they will not be the future leaders of Kenya.

"Kenyan youth :-You are NOT the future leaders of Kenya! Use your greatest asset “youthfulness” and grab power now! 2022 must be yours! Wacheni Kulala!" tweeted Olekina.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina attending a virtual Senate session in traditional attire

His tweet elicited reactions from a section Kenyans on Twitter, some blaming elected youthful leaders of doing nothing to make that possible.

