Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before he was murdered [Video]

Amos Robi

Edwin Chiloba was found dead in the same clothes he wore during a New Year's eve party

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba
Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Police in Uasin Gishu county are investigating the murder of fashion designer and LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba.

The decomposing body of Chiloba which was stuffed in a metal box was dropped at the Kipenyo- Katinga Road by a vehicle whose number plates had been sealed before it sped off.

The mysterious box forced boda boda operators in the area to call officers from the Uasin Gishu police station who arrived at the scene to establish its contents.

Police found a dead body which they identified to be that of the fashion designer who was popular for modelling and gender activism.

Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba
Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba

According to social media posts shared online, Chiloba's last moments publicly were when he was in an entertainment joint on New Year's eve where he was evidently having fun.

He would later wind up dead with the same clothes he was donning that night.

The murder of Chiloba comes months after he was physically attacked, leaving him with serious injuries, an incident he did not speak much about.

Chiloba shared online the photos of him seriously injured on his face before he later pulled them down.

Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba
Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba

His body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital awaiting post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

Chiloba's death has attracted calls for speedy investigations into the death of the model, who many have said was targeted for his gender choices and activism.

Actress Catherine Kamau known popularly as Cate Actress has mourned the fashion designer and called for justice for the murdered model.

