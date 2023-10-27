Kenyan in Sh37B scam to sell Diani resort & other properties to repay U.S. gov't

The purpose of the trip is to facilitate the sale of properties allegedly purchased with the ill-gotten gains from the fraud scheme.

Alishire, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in January 2023, confessed to fraudulently claiming $2.4 million (Sh361 million) in federal child nutrition program funds.

Liban Alishire Pulse Live Kenya

His companies, according to prosecutors, falsely reported serving meals to approximately 2,700 children daily, seven days a week.

Prosecutors contend that Alishire utilized the embezzled funds to acquire a Ford F150 truck, a boat, and a trailer, along with a 5-bedroom apartment unit and Karibu Palms Resort in Diani.

In January, Alishire agreed to forfeit $712,084 (Sh107 million) cash.

Despite his guilty plea, Alishire now seeks permission to sell the properties for a higher sum than the government could.

Federal prosecutors objected to the motion, citing Alishire's potential motive to flee.

Facing a possible 41 to 51 months in prison for his role in the fraud scheme, Alishire's ownership of multiple properties in Kenya and having a 6-year-old daughter in nearby Uganda heightens concerns about flight risk.

Despite the opposition, the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office supported a one-month trip with stringent conditions.

Karibu Palms Resort in Diani. Pulse Live Kenya

Alishire must provide full details of the trip in advance and return his passport within 24 hours of coming back to Minnesota.

