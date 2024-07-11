The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

Amos Robi

The Principal Secretaries will run the ministries until the president re-constitutes his cabinet

Interior PS Raymond Omollo, Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu, Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo and Heath PS Mary Muthoni
Interior PS Raymond Omollo, Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu, Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo and Heath PS Mary Muthoni
  • Principal Secretaries will temporarily manage the ministries
  • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi remain in their positions
  • A new cabinet is set to be announced to redefine the administration's approach

Recommended articles

In an unprecedented move, President William Ruto has dismissed all his Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General, leaving only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in their positions.

This sweeping change is set to redefine the administration's approach as Principal Secretaries will now temporarily manage the ministries until a new cabinet is announced.

President Ruto assured the nation that the government will continue to function smoothly, with Principal Secretaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During this process, the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials," said Ruto.

  1. Julius Korir - State Department for Cabinet Affairs
  2. Teresia Mbaika Malokwe - State Department for Devolution
  3. Esther Ngero - State Department for Performance and Delivery Management
  4. Aurelia Rono - State Department for Parliamentary Affairs
  5. Raymond Omollo - State Department for Interior and National Administration
  6. Caroline Nyawira Murage - State Department for Correctional Services
  7. Amb. Julius Bitok - State Department for Citizen Services
  8. Dr. Chris Kiptoo - The National Treasury
  9. James Muhati - State Department for Economic Planning
  10. Patrick Mariro - Defence
  11. Korir Sing’oei - State Department for Foreign Affairs
  12. Roseline Njogu - State Department for Diaspora Affairs
  13. Amos Gathecha - State Department for Public Service
  14. Veronica Mueni Nduva - State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action
  15. Joseph Mungai Mbugua - State Department for Roads
  16. Mohamed Dhagar - State Department for Transport
  17. Nixon Korir - State Department for Lands and Physical Planning
  18. Charles Hinga - State Department for Housing and Urban Development
  19. Joel Arumonyang - State Department for Public Works
  20. Prof. Edward Kisiangani - State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications
  21. Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui - ICT and Digital Economy
  22. Eng. Peter Tum - State Department for Medical Services
  23. Dr. Joseph Mburu - State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management
  24. Dr. Belio Kipsang - State Department for Basic Education
  25. Esther Thaara Muhoria - State Department for TVET
  26. Beatrice Inyangala - State Departments for Higher Education and Research
  27. Phillip Kello Harsama - State Department for Crop Development
  28. Harry Kimutai - State Department for Livestock Development
  29. Alfred K’Ombundo - State Department for Trade
  30. Abubakar Hassan - State Department for Investment Promotion
  31. Juma Mukhwana - State Department for Industry
  32. Patrick Kiburi Kilemi - State Department for Cooperatives
  33. Susan Mangeni - State Department for MSMEs Development
  34. Ismail Madey - State Department for Youth Affairs
  35. Jonathan Mueke - State Department for Sports and The Arts
  36. Festus Ngeno - State Department for Environment
  37. Ephantus Kimotho - State Department for Forestry
  38. John Ololtuaa - State Department for Tourism
  39. Sylvia Naseya Muhoro - State Department for Wildlife
  40. Ummy Mohammed Bashir - State Department for Culture and Heritage
  41. Dr. Paul Ronoh - State Department for Water and Sanitation
  42. Gitonga Mugambi - State Department for Irrigation
  43. Alex Wachira - State Department for Energy
  44. Mohamed Liban - State Department for Petroleum
  45. Geoffrey Kaituko - State Department for Labour and Skills Development
  46. Joseph Mugosi Mutavi - State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs
  47. Abdi Dubart - State Department for East African Community Development
  48. Idris Dogota - State Department for The ASALs and Regional Development
  49. Elijah Mwangi - State Department for Mining
  50. Betsy Muthoni Njagi - State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries
  51. Shadrack Mwadime - State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

Ex-Defence CS Aden Duale reacts to Ruto's Cabinet purge

Ex-Defence CS Aden Duale reacts to Ruto's Cabinet purge

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

President Ruto fires entire Cabinet except DP Gachagua & Prime CS Mudavadi

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Gladys Wanga celebrates revenue milestone as youths demand her resignation

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

Duties awaiting DPP Ingonga after election as President of Africa Prosecutors'

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

June Ruto at the National Defence College.

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Spice FM studio

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral