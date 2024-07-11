List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

In an unprecedented move, President William Ruto has dismissed all his Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General, leaving only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in their positions.

This sweeping change is set to redefine the administration's approach as Principal Secretaries will now temporarily manage the ministries until a new cabinet is announced.

President Ruto assured the nation that the government will continue to function smoothly, with Principal Secretaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During this process, the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials," said Ruto.

The list of Principal Secretaries now in charge includes: