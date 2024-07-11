List of all 51 principal secretaries in ministries & state departments

- Principal Secretaries will temporarily manage the ministries
- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi remain in their positions
- A new cabinet is set to be announced to redefine the administration's approach
The Principal Secretaries will run the ministries until the president re-constitutes his cabinet
In an unprecedented move, President William Ruto has dismissed all his Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General, leaving only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in their positions.
This sweeping change is set to redefine the administration's approach as Principal Secretaries will now temporarily manage the ministries until a new cabinet is announced.
President Ruto assured the nation that the government will continue to function smoothly, with Principal Secretaries.
"During this process, the operations of government will continue uninterrupted under the guidance of Principal Secretaries and other relevant officials," said Ruto.
The list of Principal Secretaries now in charge includes:
- Julius Korir - State Department for Cabinet Affairs
- Teresia Mbaika Malokwe - State Department for Devolution
- Esther Ngero - State Department for Performance and Delivery Management
- Aurelia Rono - State Department for Parliamentary Affairs
- Raymond Omollo - State Department for Interior and National Administration
- Caroline Nyawira Murage - State Department for Correctional Services
- Amb. Julius Bitok - State Department for Citizen Services
- Dr. Chris Kiptoo - The National Treasury
- James Muhati - State Department for Economic Planning
- Patrick Mariro - Defence
- Korir Sing’oei - State Department for Foreign Affairs
- Roseline Njogu - State Department for Diaspora Affairs
- Amos Gathecha - State Department for Public Service
- Veronica Mueni Nduva - State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action
- Joseph Mungai Mbugua - State Department for Roads
- Mohamed Dhagar - State Department for Transport
- Nixon Korir - State Department for Lands and Physical Planning
- Charles Hinga - State Department for Housing and Urban Development
- Joel Arumonyang - State Department for Public Works
- Prof. Edward Kisiangani - State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications
- Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui - ICT and Digital Economy
- Eng. Peter Tum - State Department for Medical Services
- Dr. Joseph Mburu - State Department for Health Standards and Professional Management
- Dr. Belio Kipsang - State Department for Basic Education
- Esther Thaara Muhoria - State Department for TVET
- Beatrice Inyangala - State Departments for Higher Education and Research
- Phillip Kello Harsama - State Department for Crop Development
- Harry Kimutai - State Department for Livestock Development
- Alfred K’Ombundo - State Department for Trade
- Abubakar Hassan - State Department for Investment Promotion
- Juma Mukhwana - State Department for Industry
- Patrick Kiburi Kilemi - State Department for Cooperatives
- Susan Mangeni - State Department for MSMEs Development
- Ismail Madey - State Department for Youth Affairs
- Jonathan Mueke - State Department for Sports and The Arts
- Festus Ngeno - State Department for Environment
- Ephantus Kimotho - State Department for Forestry
- John Ololtuaa - State Department for Tourism
- Sylvia Naseya Muhoro - State Department for Wildlife
- Ummy Mohammed Bashir - State Department for Culture and Heritage
- Dr. Paul Ronoh - State Department for Water and Sanitation
- Gitonga Mugambi - State Department for Irrigation
- Alex Wachira - State Department for Energy
- Mohamed Liban - State Department for Petroleum
- Geoffrey Kaituko - State Department for Labour and Skills Development
- Joseph Mugosi Mutavi - State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs
- Abdi Dubart - State Department for East African Community Development
- Idris Dogota - State Department for The ASALs and Regional Development
- Elijah Mwangi - State Department for Mining
- Betsy Muthoni Njagi - State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries
- Shadrack Mwadime - State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs