The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Live: Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy

Denis Mwangi

Follow the live proceedings of the funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in the Hillside Endarasha Academy

Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy
Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy

The funeral service for the 21 children who tragically lost their lives in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire is being held today, Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Recommended articles

This interdenominational memorial service is taking place at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri, where families, friends, and community members have gathered to honour the young victims of the devastating incident that occurred on September 5.

Acting Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu confirmed that the service will not take long to allow families sufficient time to conduct individual burials later in the day.

Murugu emphasised that while many families are expected to bury their loved ones today, some may need additional time due to travel distances.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy Pulse Live Kenya

The identification process for the victims has been completed through DNA matching, enabling families to view the bodies prior to the funeral service.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continues to investigate the cause of the fire, with officials still gathering witness statements.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who co-chairs the County Disaster Committee, expressed gratitude for the support provided to families during this difficult time.

He noted that arrangements have been made for those unable to conduct burials today, as the Naromoru Hospital Funeral Home will preserve the bodies at no extra cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the memorial service, counseling services are being offered by the Kenya Red Cross for families affected by this tragedy, ensuring ongoing emotional support for both parents and the broader school community.

Follow the live proceeding in the video below:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

Kindiki - Condemning police action during Gen Z protest risks demotivating officers

Kindiki - Condemning police action during Gen Z protest risks demotivating officers

Media Council announces paid attachment openings for students [How to apply]

Media Council announces paid attachment openings for students [How to apply]

Live: Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy

Live: Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy

Ruto allies claim watertight impeachment case against Gachagua is already done

Ruto allies claim watertight impeachment case against Gachagua is already done

Kenyans raise over Sh350K in hours to help Bungoma boy Wanyonyi return to school

Kenyans raise over Sh350K in hours to help Bungoma boy Wanyonyi return to school

Details of 122-year-old prestigious law firm where Nick Ruto works

Details of 122-year-old prestigious law firm where Nick Ruto works

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line

List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja when he took oath of office

Understanding Oath of Secrecy taken by new IG Douglas Kanja, what it means

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan