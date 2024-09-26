Live: Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy

This interdenominational memorial service is taking place at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri, where families, friends, and community members have gathered to honour the young victims of the devastating incident that occurred on September 5.

Acting Central Regional Commissioner Pius Murugu confirmed that the service will not take long to allow families sufficient time to conduct individual burials later in the day.

Murugu emphasised that while many families are expected to bury their loved ones today, some may need additional time due to travel distances.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Funeral ceremony for 21 children who died in Hillside Endarasha Academy Pulse Live Kenya

The identification process for the victims has been completed through DNA matching, enabling families to view the bodies prior to the funeral service.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) continues to investigate the cause of the fire, with officials still gathering witness statements.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who co-chairs the County Disaster Committee, expressed gratitude for the support provided to families during this difficult time.

He noted that arrangements have been made for those unable to conduct burials today, as the Naromoru Hospital Funeral Home will preserve the bodies at no extra cost.

In addition to the memorial service, counseling services are being offered by the Kenya Red Cross for families affected by this tragedy, ensuring ongoing emotional support for both parents and the broader school community.