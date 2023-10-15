The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Governor weeps while pleading with Ruto over Athi River demolitions

Charles Ouma

Scores of bulldozers moved in, tearing down mansions and other houses that had been erected on the piece of land and leaving many families homeless

Athi River demolitions
Athi River demolitions

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti broke down into tears while addressing the demolition of houses in Athi River.

Speaking to the clergy at her office on Saturday in a meeting that was characterized by tears, anger and emotions, the governor divulge that she had reached out to the president over the matter, urging him to intervene as the demolitions are inhumane and unfair to the affected Kenyans.

Governor Ndeti added that the president promised to halt the demolitions which left scores of residents in Athi River homeless.

She further accused the president and his Kenya Kwanza administration of turning their backs on the same hustlers they vowed to defend.

Claiming that the president has neglected the people in their hour of need, Ndeti challenged Ruto to defend those affected with the same zeal that he would defend his property in the face of demolition.

"Kama ni kwako mweshimiwa Ruto ungekubali hiyo ifanyike. We cannot allow that. We cannot allow you to bring down churches.

"I want to tell His Excellency, that you were talking about bottoms up, you talked about caring about people who are down here. What is happening is that the same people ndo unawaumiza. Why are you doing that? The governor said amid tears.

Athi River demolitions
Athi River demolitions Pulse Live Kenya

Process rushed with no notice

The governor accused those behind the demolition of violating the constitution as no notice was issued prior to the demolitions which happened at a time when she was in consultation with the president.

“It was shocking that Government security agencies proceeded with the demolitions of homes without issuing any notice to the affected people as the law requires. It is particularly disappointing that the process was unnecessarily rushed even though there were ongoing high-level discussions between me and President William Ruto on the matter,” She added.

Bulldozers descended on the vast piece of land, tearing down buildings as residents watched in disbelief and scrambled to salvage whatever they could.

Athi River demolitions
Athi River demolitions Pulse Live Kenya
Scores of bulldozers moved in on Friday evening, bringing several houses erected on the ‘Aimi ma Lukenya’ settlement scheme to the ground.

Reports indicate that the land in question was grabbed from the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) in Athi River.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

