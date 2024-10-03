The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maj Gen Aphaxard Kiugu exits KDF after 36-year career, 3 presidential awards

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Military Academy bids farewell to outgoing commandant Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu

Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu
Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu

The Kenya Military Academy (KMA) witnessed a change of leadership as Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu officially handed over command to Brigadier Peter Muthama Kimondiu as he prepares to exit the service.

The ceremony, held at KMA’s headquarters in Lanet, Nakuru County, marked the end of Maj. Gen. Kiugu’s illustrious 36-year military career.

In his farewell speech, Maj. Gen. Kiugu expressed gratitude for his years of service to the nation, and spoke about the importance of exemplary service and sacrifice.

Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu officially handed over KMA command to Brigadier Peter Muthama Kimondiu
Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu officially handed over KMA command to Brigadier Peter Muthama Kimondiu Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu officially handed over KMA command to Brigadier Peter Muthama Kimondiu Pulse Live Kenya
"As I exit this service, I am satisfied with my accomplishments, having upheld the Kaizen philosophy as my guide. I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of continuous improvement,” he stated.

Throughout his career, Maj. Gen. Kiugu held various command and staff appointments both in Kenya and abroad.

His leadership significantly impacted the ranks under his command, and he played an instrumental role in shaping the next generation of military leaders.

Brig. Kimondiu, the new Commandant, lauded Maj. Gen. Kiugu’s dedication and service, wishing him success in his future endeavors.

Maj. Gen. Kiugu’s military journey began when he enlisted in the Kenya Defence Forces in 1988.

After completing the Officer Basic Course at the Armed Forces Training College (now the Kenya Military Academy) in 1989, he was posted to the School of Armour.

Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu
Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu Pulse Live Kenya

As he rose through the ranks he gained experience in military leadership, command, and peace support operations.

He served in numerous roles, including Chief of Logistics at Defence Headquarters, Commander of Armoured Brigade, and Chief of Operations.

He also held the position of Force Commander for the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), focusing on peace and stability efforts.

Maj. Gen. Kiugu is a graduate of the National Defence University, and holds a Master of Military Art and Science from the United States.

Additionally, he holds a Master of Science in Security and Risk Management degree from the University of Leicester, UK, and a Diploma in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu
Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu Major General Aphaxard Muthuri Kiugu Pulse Live Kenya

In recognition of his dedication and distinguished service, Maj. Gen. Kiugu has received multiple accolades, including the Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS), Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), and Moran of the Burning Spear (MBS).

He has also been honoured with United Nations Peacekeeping Medals and the '20 Great Years' Nyayo Era Medal. for his remarkable contributions to military service over the years.

