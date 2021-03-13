Makori Ongechi speaks after exit from Citizen TV under unclear circumstances

Former Citizen TV Education reporter Makori Ongechi has spoken for the first time, after his exit from the station under unclear circumstances.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Makori said that he had a big vision which he had only started working on, but his vision and those of his parents were cut short, on the eve of his birthday.

According to him, he only wanted to tell the story of a poor boy who came from Kisii and was making steps into conquering the world.

“I had a big VISION. I was just BEGINNING. I wanted to tell the story of a poor boy from Kisii to the WORLD. I needed guidance. I needed direction. But instead, my vision and the aspirations of my parents were STRATEGICALLY cut short on the eve of my BIRTHDAY!” said Makori Ongechi.

His words come a day after he topped the trending chats on Twitter over what is said to have been an unceremonious exit from the Royal Media Service owned Citizen TV.

Reports said that he had a fallout with senior editors in the company who assigned his reports to other reporters.

A local publication stated that among the things that led to his fallout with the senior editors is his day of worship (Saturday) which he could not get, despite being a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA).