The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

Charles Ouma

The accident which happened on Saturday evening saw a total of 17 casualties and survivors pulled out of the wreckage of the 14-seater matatu

The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening
The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening

New details have emerged on the tragic accident in Makueni that left 10 people dead and 7 others in hospital.

Recommended articles

The accident happened after the driver of a 14-seater matatu that was ferrying passengers from Kikima town to Machakos lost control of the vehicle which rolled several times and landed into a ditch at Kwa Mbisu area in Mbooni West along Kikima Kali road on Saturday evening.

It has since emerged that the vehicle in question, belonging to Makos SACCO was overloaded, way beyong its capacity with eye witnesses accounts and going by the number of victims and casualties confirming the same.

Eye witnesses and police sources confirmed pulling out at least 17 casualties and survivors from the mangled wreckage of the vehicle involved in the 6pm accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses at the scene questioned how the 14-seater matatu ended up carrying at least 17 people and if the vehicle with its passengers passed through any police roadblocks.

READ: 5 dead, 10 rushed to hospital in tragic Kericho-Nakuru highway accident

They opined as is typical with most Kenyan roads, traffic police officers mount roadblocks to monitor compliance with road safety and traffic rules but whether they actually do this can only be confirmed by the officers themselves.

The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening
The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening Pulse Live Kenya

“So far a total of 7 people with varied injuries have been rushed to Mbooni Hospital for treatment while 10 people lost their lives. Mbooni security team and paramedics are on the scene” Mbooni Deputy County Commissioner Stanslaus Apwoka confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have sent extra blood to Mbooni hospital. Three Ambulances are on standby for transfer” Makueni County Health Officer Stephen Ndolo confirmed.

The injured were rushed to Mbooni Hospital for treatment with bodies of the casualties moved to nearby morgues.

Worrying trend as number of casualties rise

The accident adds to a growing tally of lives lost in fatal crashes across the country as authorities continue to talk tough with little success in taming road carnage in the country.

Earlier this week on Thursday morning, a 66-seater bus carrying passengers crashed along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. according to Kericho Traffic Police Commander Paul Kipkeu.

He revealed that the bus belonged to Promise Company and was en route from Nairobi to Busia when the accident transpired.

The driver, identified as George Otieno, swerved and veered of the road when a motor vehicle in front of the bus abruptly came to a halt.

CS Murkomen's meeting with stakeholders

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent meeting convened between the Ministry of Transport and stake holders flagged corruption as a contributing factor.

The meeting which was chaired by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen saw concerns of runway corruption and harassment by police surface, with players in the industry noting that it has resulted in poor adherence of safety rules and proliferation of substandard body parts.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Federation of Public Transport Sector, Kenya Transporters Association, Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority and Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

China-Kenya joint project discovers tools from 200,000 years ago in Kenya

China-Kenya joint project discovers tools from 200,000 years ago in Kenya

Ruto & Gachagua face hustlers' wrath as UDA MP is heckled at his event

Ruto & Gachagua face hustlers' wrath as UDA MP is heckled at his event

Don’t come home for now – DP Gachagua advises Kenyans in the diaspora

Don’t come home for now – DP Gachagua advises Kenyans in the diaspora

KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scare

KQ flight to Dubai returns to Nairobi midair after debris scare

Caution issued after arrest of man impersonating Supreme Court judge & collecting bribes

Caution issued after arrest of man impersonating Supreme Court judge & collecting bribes

It needs to stop - Jacque Maribe goes after judge over Monicah Kimani murder judgement

It needs to stop - Jacque Maribe goes after judge over Monicah Kimani murder judgement

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities