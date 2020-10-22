Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Omondi will spend one more night in jail as they await ruling on their bond applications.

The two were presented in court on Thursday after they took a plea on murder charges brought against them by the DPP.

They are prime suspects in the killing of one Ngubao Jola during the Ganda Ward by-election in 2019.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

Both the MP and her bodyguard pleaded "not guilty" to the murder charge on Thursday. This after they undertook a psychiatric evaluation to ascertain their fitness to stand trial.