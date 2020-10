Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was on Monday sent back to police custody following the hearing of her murder trial.

Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno are accused of fatally injuring Ngubao Jola, who was shot dead ahead of the Ganda Ward by-election in 2019.

The court has further ordered psychiatric evaluations for both suspects which should take place on October 21, 2020.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

Also Read: Aisha Jumwa grabbed a gun from bodyguard & shot my brother – witness claims