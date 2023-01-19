Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into dam

According to Murera Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ngatha Wambiri, the two occupants of the vehicle drowned after the car they were in plunged into the water body on Tuesday evening January 17.

On Wednesday morning, a team of divers and firefighters from Kiambu County arrived at the scene and successfully located the car.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We got here at dawn and we pulled out one body. The second body is still trapped in the car but we should be able to bring the body of the deceased to shore," said one of the divers at the scene at the time. The man's body was later recovered.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car arrived at the dam on Tuesday evening and the two occupants did not alight from the vehicle.

The vehicle later began moving towards the dam at a slow speed.

Despite efforts to alert the occupants of the impending danger, the car continued its descent into the large pool of water untill it was too late.

“I heard a woman screaming, she was in the dam trying to swim, trying to save herself but unfortunately there were no divers around. After the car plunged into the dam the woman managed to get out of the vehicle through the windows,” Lucy Muthoni a local told thepress.

The body of the woman was taken to the General Kago Funeral Home and the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The dam is a popular hang out spot where Kenyans park their cars around the water body and enjoy a good time, especially over the weekends.

Pulse Live Kenya

Locals have expressed concern over the safety of the area, with many calling for the dam to be fenced in order to prevent future accidents.