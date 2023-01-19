ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into dam

Denis Mwangi

The dam is a popular hang out spot where Kenyans park their cars around the water body and enjoy a good time.

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam
Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam

In a tragic turn of events, a man and a woman died in a late-night accident at the Juja dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Murera Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ngatha Wambiri, the two occupants of the vehicle drowned after the car they were in plunged into the water body on Tuesday evening January 17.

On Wednesday morning, a team of divers and firefighters from Kiambu County arrived at the scene and successfully located the car.

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam
Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam Pulse Live Kenya

"We got here at dawn and we pulled out one body. The second body is still trapped in the car but we should be able to bring the body of the deceased to shore," said one of the divers at the scene at the time. The man's body was later recovered.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car arrived at the dam on Tuesday evening and the two occupants did not alight from the vehicle.

The vehicle later began moving towards the dam at a slow speed.

Despite efforts to alert the occupants of the impending danger, the car continued its descent into the large pool of water untill it was too late.

I heard a woman screaming, she was in the dam trying to swim, trying to save herself but unfortunately there were no divers around. After the car plunged into the dam the woman managed to get out of the vehicle through the windows,” Lucy Muthoni a local told thepress.

The body of the woman was taken to the General Kago Funeral Home and the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The dam is a popular hang out spot where Kenyans park their cars around the water body and enjoy a good time, especially over the weekends.

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam
Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam Pulse Live Kenya

Locals have expressed concern over the safety of the area, with many calling for the dam to be fenced in order to prevent future accidents.

MCA Wambiri also stated his intention to propose a bill in the county assembly to have all five dams in the county fenced in order to reduce the number of lives lost.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into dam

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into dam

Lavish wedding ruined after fight erupts among guests [Photos & Video]

Lavish wedding ruined after fight erupts among guests [Photos & Video]

List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

New survey shows Kenyan men are more likely to use condoms than women

New survey shows Kenyan men are more likely to use condoms than women

Details of Chebukati's parting letter posted at 1AM today

Details of Chebukati's parting letter posted at 1AM today

Why more uneducated Kenyans own houses than graduates - KNBS report

Why more uneducated Kenyans own houses than graduates - KNBS report

Wabukala bids EACC goodbye after 6 years of service

Wabukala bids EACC goodbye after 6 years of service

Ruto reveals details of plot to murder Chebukati over presidential election results

Ruto reveals details of plot to murder Chebukati over presidential election results

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu to announce fate for 2.4 million KCPE & KPSEA candidates

File image of a barricaded crime scene

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi