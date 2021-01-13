A trailer plunged into the Indian Ocean on Wednesday morning, at the Likoni Crossing channel.

According to area police boss who confirmed the incident, no casualty has been reported.

According to Kenya Ferry Service, the driver lost control after hitting the ferry's prow, as he steered the trailer into the ferry.

"At 4:15 am a loaded truck Reg. T648 while boarding mv Kilindini from mainland side lost control after hitting the ferry's prow causing the truck plunge into the sea. The truck had one occupant who escaped unhurt. The salvage operation is underway. This is to notify our customers that ferries are landing on one side of the ferry," said the Ferry Service.

Following the incident, all pedestrians have been directed to use the newly launched floating bridge. Only school going children and people with health conditions will be allowed to use the ferry, as efforts to remove the trailer from the water continue.

Trailer plunges into the Indian Ocean (Photo/Courtesy)

Tour bus plunges

This comes barely three days after a tour bus belonging to Pollman’s lost control and plunged into the ocean, at the Likoni Crossing channel.