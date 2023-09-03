Martha Karua differs with Kalonzo, clarifies Azimio's position

Karua who was reacting to a media report quoting Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as having said that the coalition now recognizes Ruto dismissed the same, making it clear that Azimio’s position on Ruto’s presidency has not changed.

"Not true," Karua said remarked while responding to the media reports.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kalonzo warmed up to the president Ruto who was also present during the burial ceremony of Wiper-nominated MCA Constance Mkamburi Mwandawiro in Voi, Taita Taveta county on Saturday.

Kalonzo's remarks

Kalonzo stated that Azimio appreciates Ruto and recognizes his leadership especially after he (Ruto) stood his ground that talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza must continue amid bickering by his foot soldiers in government.

"We are going to call everybody to order. And nobody is going to stop these discussions. On that part I must congratulate the President because he has put his foot down anasema mazungumzo iendelee,"Kalonzo stated.

"Na kwa sababu ya kuonyesha msimamo huo, ata na sisi tunazidi kumtambua." He added, remarks that a section of the media published, prompting a response from Karua.

Azimio's problem with Gachagua

The Wiper party boss noted that while Azimio has no problems with the president, they have concerns with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua who keeps attacking the opposition and dismissing the talks.

"We have no issue with anyone, but we have a problem with some people's remarks. Like the Deputy President's remarks at a funeral in Ukambani. He spoke words that shocked the people of Machakos, some were just staring at him in disbelief," Kalonzo added.

A section of Kenya Kwanza leaders are on record dismissing the talks and alleging that they are all part of Azimio’s theatrics to get into the government through the backdoor.

