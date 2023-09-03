The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Martha Karua differs with Kalonzo, clarifies Azimio's position

Charles Ouma

Not true - Martha Karua

File image of Martha Karua with Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Martha Karua with Kalonzo Musyoka

Azimio la Umoja co-principal Martha Karua has set the record straight on media reports attributed to Kalonzo Musyoka suggesting that the opposition coalition party now recognizes President William Ruto as Kenya's legitimately elected President.

Karua who was reacting to a media report quoting Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as having said that the coalition now recognizes Ruto dismissed the same, making it clear that Azimio’s position on Ruto’s presidency has not changed.

"Not true," Karua said remarked while responding to the media reports.

File image of Martha Karua with Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Martha Karua with Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo warmed up to the president Ruto who was also present during the burial ceremony of Wiper-nominated MCA Constance Mkamburi Mwandawiro in Voi, Taita Taveta county on Saturday.

Kalonzo's remarks

Kalonzo stated that Azimio appreciates Ruto and recognizes his leadership especially after he (Ruto) stood his ground that talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza must continue amid bickering by his foot soldiers in government.

"We are going to call everybody to order. And nobody is going to stop these discussions. On that part I must congratulate the President because he has put his foot down anasema mazungumzo iendelee,"Kalonzo stated.

READ: Raila, Oparanya in heated war of words with Atwoli during COTU Chairman's burial

"Na kwa sababu ya kuonyesha msimamo huo, ata na sisi tunazidi kumtambua." He added, remarks that a section of the media published, prompting a response from Karua.

Azimio's problem with Gachagua

The Wiper party boss noted that while Azimio has no problems with the president, they have concerns with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua who keeps attacking the opposition and dismissing the talks.

"We have no issue with anyone, but we have a problem with some people's remarks. Like the Deputy President's remarks at a funeral in Ukambani. He spoke words that shocked the people of Machakos, some were just staring at him in disbelief," Kalonzo added.

A section of Kenya Kwanza leaders are on record dismissing the talks and alleging that they are all part of Azimio’s theatrics to get into the government through the backdoor.

The opposition on the other hand has on numerous occasions explained that they are not interested in joining government.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

