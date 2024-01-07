Raila’s colourful birthday celebrations with unique messages on cakes [Photos]

Several cakes made in ODM signature colours of blue and orange had the words “Cut food packaging tax”, “cut turnover tax”, “cut VAT on fuel” and “cut housing levy” inscribed in the layers.

At the peak of each cake was a portrait of the veteran opposition leader, with his age also boldly inscribed.

The Azimio la Umoja leader celebrated his 79th birthday with kids in Malindi on Saturday, January 7, 2024 with a series of other events lined up to celebrate his special day.

ODM rolled out an elaborate schedule with venues where countrywide cake-cutting ceremony to mark Raila Odinga's 79th birthday will take place.

A statement explaining the symbolism of cake-cutting across the country notes that it will be symbolic, to “cut the cost of living and make life bearable for Kenyans”.

"There will be cake-cutting ceremonies across the county at 3:00 pm today at designated places to celebrate PL Raila Odinga’s birthday. The cutting of the cake will be symbolic… ‘cut the cost of living and make life bearable for Kenyans," the statement read in part.

Cake-cutting venues for Raila's birthday

The party revealed that in Kisii, a cake will be cut at the Kisii CBD roundabout with the public invite to take part in the celebrations.

In Siaya, Siaya Governor's Park is the venue while in Nairobi, the Tom Mboya Statue in Nairobi CBD is where the cake will be cut.

Other venues include Maili Tatu in Maua, Meru county, Taxi Park in Busia, Mikindani Primary School in Mombasa, Hotel Conrad in Kitengela, Kajiado, Mabriver in Kwale, Narok and Kisumu CBD.

The symbolic cake-cutting was planned to go down at 3PM on Saturday, January 7, 2024 across all venues with politicians expected to grace the events.

Birthday messages

Kenyans from all walks of life took to social media to wish the veteran opposition leader a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Jakom. There are relatively few people like you who have dedicated their entire lives to the betterment of the country. I honour you. God bless you with abundant energy as well as a happy, healthy, and prosperous life," Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated.

On her part, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua wished the ODM party leader a happy birthday and a long life to serve writing:

"Happy Birthday kinara Wangu Raila Odinga May you have many happy returns to serve."

Wiper Democratic Movement in its message hailed Raila as the “courageous leader of our times.”

“Thank you very much for your service to Kenya. God bless you mightily,” the party said.

“May you live longer to blow many more candles. Thanking God for the opportunity He has given you to serve humankind,” Kisumu governor Anyang' Nyong'o stated.

