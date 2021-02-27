A rogue Matatu driver who was captured on Camera breaking a female motorist’s car windscreen in viral video has been arrested.

Reports indicate that the driver belonging to the Mataara Sacco was arrested following the virality of the video in question and he is now being held at a police station in Thika.

The matatu with registration number KCK 114P has also been impounded at the station.

In the video that was recorded by the victim, the rogue driver is heard saying; “Wewe nipige video haina shida,” to which the lady responds, “utaona, tusi yote.”

He then goes ahead to hit her car on the left side, thereby breaking her side mirror, as he says “sitagharamia” while she responds “gonga tu, pasua!”

The rogue driver then goes ahead of the female motorist and smashes her car windscreen, while sayingg “sitagharamia, umbwa!” as he drives off.