Matiang’i reveals what will happen to Refugees from within EAC after closure of Kakuma & Dadaab camps

This followed a meeting between him and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, where the Government communicated its plan on the process set to begin on May 5, 2022.

“Hosted @Refugees Commissioner @FilippoGrandi today to communicate our roadmap for the closure of Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps by June 30, 2022. A team of officials from GoK and the UN Refugee agency will fast track the process set to begin on May 5 2022,” said CS Matiang’i.

He added that refugees from within the East African Community residing in the two camps will have two options; one to return to their countries or be given free work permits to allow them work anywhere in the country.

“Ndugu zetu from the East Africa Community residing in the camps will have an option of repatriation or free work permits to carve out a living anywhere in the country, thus contributing to our nation's social economic growth,” added the CS.