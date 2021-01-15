A Nairobi County Assembly member was on Friday ejected from the assembly chambers as MCAs vetted deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda Kananu,

The member was ejected after the chair of the committee noted that he had been inappropriately dressed.

The vetting committee conducted the interview with Ms Kananu in under an hour with the chair, Majority Leader Abdi Guyo noting that the report would be prepared by 11 am on Friday.

Nairobi deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda Kananu

How Anne Kananu defended relationship with Sonko

The vetting committee was keen to assess Ms Kananu's relationship with impeached Governor Mike Sonko having asked her about it twice.

"My relationship with former governor was work based. The disaster management docket I hold at City Hall required regular consultation with the governor.

"I am one person who respects the rule of law. I can never intimidate, influence or interfere with processes. I have never had any integrity issues," she stated.