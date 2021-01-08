The Nairobi County Assembly will on Friday January 15, 2021 vet Ann Kananu Mwenda for the position of deputy governor.

County Assembly clerk Edward Gichana, in a notice, outlined that the decision to proceed with the vetting process had been reached following the withdrawal of a petition filed by a voter at the High Court.

"On 7th January 2021, the Court allowed the application for withdrawal of the said petition, thereby vacating the conservatory orders referenced herein.

"Notice is hereby given of the approval of hearing to be undertaken by the County Assembly's Select Committee on Appointments, on 15th January 2021, in the county Assembly Plenary Chamber starting 9:00am," the notice read.

The notice went on to invite members of the public to attend the hearing and/or submit any information or comment on the candidate's suitability.

Impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had on Thursday sought to file a new petition to bar the nominee from being vetted.

Justice Hedwig Ongundi, however, stated that she was not in a position to hear the case given that it had been filed at another court and had pending court fees.