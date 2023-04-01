The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

Charles Ouma

Rest in Peace

File image of a crime scene cordoned off

Kisa East Member of County Assembly Stephen Maloba is dead.

Reports indicate that the lawmaker was stabbed to death in his ward with Khwisero OCPD Samuel Kogo confirming his death.

Preliminary reports indicate that chaos broke out at the meeting in Kakamega County with the lawmaker caught up in the fracas.

Kakamega Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, broke the news to the crowd that had attended Farouk Kibet's thanksgiving ceremony on Saturday, April 1.

Savula noted that the lawmaker was stabbed to death in a confrontation in which his supporters came face to face with those of a local MP.

"We would like to stay here longer, but we can't. Apologies for that. An MCA has just passed away in Khwisero Constituency.

"He was stabbed after a confrontation ensued between two camps, his and that of an MP," Savula told the crowd.

The late Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba
The late Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba Pulse Live Kenya

Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale who was among those present alleged that Maloba who was elected on a KANU ticket was killed due to political differences.

"I was in a good mood, but that news ruined it. The young man they killed was in my house for breakfast the other day. He was to vie on UDA, but he joined KANU and won.

"They have killed him. I am going to console them and not to cause more chaos.

He also apologized to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and explained that hew would rush to mourn the deceased.

"Apologies to my Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, our guest of honour today. Allow us to rush," Khalwale stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

