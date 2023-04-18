Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

With a passion for engineering and technology that dates back to his school days, George has come a long way from repairing wristwatches and radios to becoming a renowned innovator with multiple patents to his name.

George's journey in innovation began during his time at the University of Nairobi, where he pursued his BSc in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Engineer George Ouma Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, he was ranked nationally in the 21st IEK International Conference, which earned him a chance to attend the World Engineering Conference on Sustainable Infrastructure in Abuja, Nigeria.

Since then, George has been actively involved in various innovation projects and competitions, showcasing his prototypes and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

One of George's most notable innovations is his smart-highway innovation, which won him the prestigious IEEE competition in 2015.

The concept involves using existing superhighways to generate green energy from the pressure exerted by vehicles on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laser strips are placed on the roads, converting the pressure into energy that can be used to power street lights and nearby shops.

George has been in talks with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority to pilot the innovation, which has the potential to revolutionize the way energy is generated and utilized on highways.

"I believe that innovation is the key to solving many of the challenges we face today, and I'm constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of what is possible.

"With my smart-highway innovation, I hope to contribute towards a more sustainable future by harnessing the power of renewable energy from our roads," he described the innovation.

George's innovative ideas have not gone unnoticed by the government and industry experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been invited to several forums to share his insights, including the State House Energy Summit, where he was given the nod to collaborated with the Ministry of Energy to further develop his smart-highway innovation.

Exit 7 roundabout on the Thika Superhighway at night Pulse Live Kenya

His outstanding contributions to the field of engineering and innovation were also recognized during World Engineering Day, where he was lauded for his latest innovation, the 'Magic Camera.'

The 'Magic Camera' is set to change the future of image capture with its unique design that addresses the limitations of traditional camera sensors.

ADVERTISEMENT

George's innovation involves a fixed lens with multi-sensors that perform basic functions independently, requiring less power compared to traditional cameras with multiple lenses. This not only reduces the power consumption of the device but also results in sharper and more accurate images with faster stabilization.

Engineer George Ouma Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

"I believe that the 'Magic Camera' has the potential to revolutionize the camera industry by offering a more efficient and effective solution for image capture.

"By simplifying the design and reducing the power consumption, we can create cameras that are more sustainable and user-friendly," he said.

With his innovative ideas and proven success, George has become a leading figure in Kenya's innovation landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT