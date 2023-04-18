The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Denis Mwangi

Eng George Ouma has come a long way from repairing wristwatches and radios to becoming a renowned innovator

Engineer George Ouma Otieno explaining his innovation
Engineer George Ouma Otieno explaining his innovation

Engineer George Ouma Otieno, a young and talented engineer, has been making waves in the field of innovation with his groundbreaking ideas that are catching the attention of the government and industry experts alike.

Recommended articles

With a passion for engineering and technology that dates back to his school days, George has come a long way from repairing wristwatches and radios to becoming a renowned innovator with multiple patents to his name.

George's journey in innovation began during his time at the University of Nairobi, where he pursued his BSc in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Engineer George Ouma Otieno explaining his innovation
Engineer George Ouma Otieno explaining his innovation Engineer George Ouma Otieno Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, he was ranked nationally in the 21st IEK International Conference, which earned him a chance to attend the World Engineering Conference on Sustainable Infrastructure in Abuja, Nigeria.

Since then, George has been actively involved in various innovation projects and competitions, showcasing his prototypes and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

One of George's most notable innovations is his smart-highway innovation, which won him the prestigious IEEE competition in 2015.

The concept involves using existing superhighways to generate green energy from the pressure exerted by vehicles on the road.

READ: 6 signs you could actually be a genius

ADVERTISEMENT

Laser strips are placed on the roads, converting the pressure into energy that can be used to power street lights and nearby shops.

George has been in talks with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority to pilot the innovation, which has the potential to revolutionize the way energy is generated and utilized on highways.

"I believe that innovation is the key to solving many of the challenges we face today, and I'm constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of what is possible.

"With my smart-highway innovation, I hope to contribute towards a more sustainable future by harnessing the power of renewable energy from our roads," he described the innovation.

George's innovative ideas have not gone unnoticed by the government and industry experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been invited to several forums to share his insights, including the State House Energy Summit, where he was given the nod to collaborated with the Ministry of Energy to further develop his smart-highway innovation.

Exit 7 roundabout on the Thika Superhighway at night
Exit 7 roundabout on the Thika Superhighway at night Exit 7 roundabout on the Thika Superhighway at night Pulse Live Kenya

His outstanding contributions to the field of engineering and innovation were also recognized during World Engineering Day, where he was lauded for his latest innovation, the 'Magic Camera.'

The 'Magic Camera' is set to change the future of image capture with its unique design that addresses the limitations of traditional camera sensors.

READ: Ruto announces plans to make cheapest smartphone in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

George's innovation involves a fixed lens with multi-sensors that perform basic functions independently, requiring less power compared to traditional cameras with multiple lenses. This not only reduces the power consumption of the device but also results in sharper and more accurate images with faster stabilization.

Engineer George Ouma Otieno explaining his innovation
Engineer George Ouma Otieno explaining his innovation Engineer George Ouma Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

"I believe that the 'Magic Camera' has the potential to revolutionize the camera industry by offering a more efficient and effective solution for image capture.

"By simplifying the design and reducing the power consumption, we can create cameras that are more sustainable and user-friendly," he said.

With his innovative ideas and proven success, George has become a leading figure in Kenya's innovation landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Chairman of the Kenya Innovators Society, he is actively involved in fostering collaboration and innovation among over 150 innovators with varying specialties nationwide.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Students killed in fatal crash along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Students killed in fatal crash along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Azimio leaders withdraw from bipartisan talks at the last minute

Azimio leaders withdraw from bipartisan talks at the last minute

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents