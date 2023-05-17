The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ezekiel is currently in Nairobi, and numerous Christians couldn't help but flood the streets to catch a glimpse of him.

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru
Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Controversial man of God, Pastor Ezekiel Odero, has once again become a trending topic after causing a commotion in Nairobi while attempting to spread the gospel.

Recommended articles

Ezekiel, who runs the New Life Prayer Centre, is currently in Nairobi and attended a service at Pastor Pius Muiru's church today.

Muiru, who oversees the Maximum Miracle Centre in the CBD, witnessed a packed church today, with many people standing outside as the capacity of the house of God couldn't accommodate them all.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

The presence of Ezekiel attracted numerous Nairobians, who couldn't resist witnessing his preaching.

The influx of enthusiastic followers caused significant congestion, creating a disruption in the flow of traffic around the vicinity of Odeon stage and the surrounding streets.

Those who followed Ezekiel's preachings could be seen waving handkerchiefs in the air, attempting to repeat some of his words during the sermon.

Pastor Pius Muiru
Pastor Pius Muiru Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ezekiel is among the few evangelists in Kenya who enjoy a large following, and he consistently captures headlines whenever he ventures beyond his church to preach.

In November 2022, Ezekiel drew a massive crowd and filled the Kasarani Stadium, sparking keen interest among Christians who had heard of his powerful preaching.

Ezekiel himself has proudly claimed to perform miracles and heal people, attracting attention from believers.

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.
Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Many individuals who visit his church are motivated by the desire to seek divine healing, while others seek Ezekiel's prayers for their marriages.

Despite spreading the gospel, Ezekiel was arrested and spent several days behind bars.

READ: Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Preliminary reports indicated that the authorities held him on suspicion that he might have been an accomplice of cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, whose 'fasting cult' was exposed over recent weeks.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares