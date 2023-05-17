Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Ezekiel, who runs the New Life Prayer Centre, is currently in Nairobi and attended a service at Pastor Pius Muiru's church today.

Muiru, who oversees the Maximum Miracle Centre in the CBD, witnessed a packed church today, with many people standing outside as the capacity of the house of God couldn't accommodate them all.

Pulse Live Kenya

The presence of Ezekiel attracted numerous Nairobians, who couldn't resist witnessing his preaching.

The influx of enthusiastic followers caused significant congestion, creating a disruption in the flow of traffic around the vicinity of Odeon stage and the surrounding streets.

Those who followed Ezekiel's preachings could be seen waving handkerchiefs in the air, attempting to repeat some of his words during the sermon.

How does Pastor Ezekiel manage to pull large crowds in his sermons?

Pastor Ezekiel is among the few evangelists in Kenya who enjoy a large following, and he consistently captures headlines whenever he ventures beyond his church to preach.

In November 2022, Ezekiel drew a massive crowd and filled the Kasarani Stadium, sparking keen interest among Christians who had heard of his powerful preaching.

Ezekiel himself has proudly claimed to perform miracles and heal people, attracting attention from believers.

Many individuals who visit his church are motivated by the desire to seek divine healing, while others seek Ezekiel's prayers for their marriages.

Despite spreading the gospel, Ezekiel was arrested and spent several days behind bars.