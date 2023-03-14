Mercedes Benz owner speaks after mechanic crashed her S Class in viral accident

Muthoni said she found out about the accident after photos went viral and her phone rang almost endlessly.

“I have received overwhelming love and I thank everyone that has tried to reach me. My phone has been ringing non-stop, and I still have some missed calls that I have not responded to. However, I feel so sad that he lost his life,” she told the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She criticised how the information regarding the accident was announced, saying she was yet to recover from the shock.

“The biggest lesson for me is the need for control over how information is shared. The images and clips shared on social media left me dumbfounded,” Muthoni said.

According to Starehe sub-county Police Commander Fred Abuga, when the accident happened the car was being driven by a mechanic identified as Paul Ogola.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle's owner confirmed that the luxury sedan was not stolen but had been picked up for repairs a day before the accident.

Asked to clarify whether the mechanic had permission to drive around in the car, Muthoni said she was open to the idea of a test drive.

When the vehicle crashed, a fire engulfed the front section of the car, claiming the mechanic's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

“It was not possible to obtain the fingerprints due to the nature of the burns. We were exploring any angle that could give us some hint on who he might have been,” the police boss told the media before the casualty was identified.