Mercedes Benz owner speaks after mechanic crashed her S Class in viral accident

Denis Mwangi

The owner of a luxurious Mercedes Benz S300 that was involved in a fatal accident in Pangani has spoken after the crash killed her mechanic.

Mercedes Benz S300 that crashed in Pangani, Nairobi
Mercedes Benz S300 that crashed in Pangani, Nairobi

Joanne Muthoni has told the media that after pictures of her wrecked car were shared on social media, she received numerous calls from family and friends who recognised the vehicle.

Muthoni said she found out about the accident after photos went viral and her phone rang almost endlessly.

I have received overwhelming love and I thank everyone that has tried to reach me. My phone has been ringing non-stop, and I still have some missed calls that I have not responded to. However, I feel so sad that he lost his life,” she told the press.

Mercedes Benz S300 that crashed in Pangani, Nairobi
Mercedes Benz S300 that crashed in Pangani, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

She criticised how the information regarding the accident was announced, saying she was yet to recover from the shock.

The biggest lesson for me is the need for control over how information is shared. The images and clips shared on social media left me dumbfounded,” Muthoni said.

According to Starehe sub-county Police Commander Fred Abuga, when the accident happened the car was being driven by a mechanic identified as Paul Ogola.

The vehicle's owner confirmed that the luxury sedan was not stolen but had been picked up for repairs a day before the accident.

READ: 'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Asked to clarify whether the mechanic had permission to drive around in the car, Muthoni said she was open to the idea of a test drive.

When the vehicle crashed, a fire engulfed the front section of the car, claiming the mechanic's life.

Pangani underground tunnel
Pangani underground tunnel Pulse Live Kenya

It was not possible to obtain the fingerprints due to the nature of the burns. We were exploring any angle that could give us some hint on who he might have been,” the police boss told the media before the casualty was identified.

The Sunday morning accident went viral on social media with many vehicle enthusiasts giving their opinion on the nature of the accident.

