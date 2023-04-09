The sports category has moved to a new website.

Governor Mwangaza heaps praises on husband Murega in sweet birthday message

Charles Ouma

Love the Ameru way: ‘My King, Commander Of Ameru Airwaves, Best Guitar Man,’ are among the praises that Governor Kawira Mwangaza used to refer to her husband as she poured her heart out, showering him with love

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has poured her heart out in a lengthy birthday message to her husband, Murega Baichu.

Referring to her husband with several titles that showed her admiration for the man she is doing life with, the county boss expressed her desire to spend an eternity with Baichu.

Among the titles she used to refer to her husband are “king, sweetheart, property, Commander of Ameru Airwaves and Best Guitar Man”.

She accompanied the lovely message with photos taken during their earlier years in marriage, including one taken on their wedding day as they locked up in a warm embrace.

"Happy birthday my love, Medicine, Handsome, wisdom, king, Highest quality, Romeo Integrity, Power, Ambassador, APOSTLE, sweetheart, property, Commander of Ameru Airwaves, Best Guitar Man, H.E Murega Baichu Himselfu. Love you. 1st MAN 012." Wrote the governor on Twitter.

She showered Baichu with praises, appreciating the joy he has brought into her life.

"You are the reason why my life is full of laughter and joy. You are the man that has made my life the joyful scenario that it is. I look forward to spending more years of love with you," she added.

The message caused excitement among the governor’s followers on social media with many appreciating her for honouring her husband and wishing Meru’s first gentleman a happy birthday.

Fans also wished the couple well as sampled in the comments below.

READ: Where did the rain start beating Governor Mwangaza?

Nephat Kinyua Olememe: Happy birthday 1st Gentleman 012. Wishing you God's speed and grace in the many years to come.

Hon. Rev. Mutuma M'Ethingia: Happiest birthday and many more years of great joy and success to my brother, friend and my destiny connector H.E Murega Baichu.1st gentleman county 012. Blessings.

Kaimenyi Henry: Love wins. Happy birthday to this gentleman.

Gitobu Nkanata: In your birthday Mheshimiwa I send you love and passion. Many more here on earth.You are blessed. Happy birthday first gentleman.

Kireria Mwobobia: Happy Birthday Love wins all the time .To more wins and great achievements Mr first gentleman

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Governor Mwangaza heaps praises on husband Murega in sweet birthday message

