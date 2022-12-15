Where did the rain start beating Governor Mwangaza?

Governor Kawira Mwangaza of Meru County assumed power on August 2022, and she could be leaving the office after being in charge for three months.

Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza is on the receiving end after 67 Members of the County Assembly voted to impeach her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Two MCAs were not present during the whole process that took place on December 14, 2022.

Mwangaza's problems started when MCAs walked out on her in the Meru County Assembly as she prepared to address them.

They cited hostility from the governor and some of them stated that they had been humiliated by officers.

They also added that the governor was working alone since she had opted not to listen to their grievances and they were wondering how she was going to execute her work alone.

An impeachment motion was filed against Mwangaza by Mr. Salesio Thuranira days after the MCAs walked out on her.

Pulse Live Kenya

The cold war in the County government of Meru continued for a while before Mwangaza was finally impeached on December 14, 2022.

Mwangaza has been accused of nepotism, misleading campaigns, and illegal appointments ever since she assumed power.

The ousted governor isn't done yet as she will have to appear before the Senate for the last shot.