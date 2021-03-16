Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s lawyer John Khaminwa stormed out of Court on Tuesday, after Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti declined to adjourn the graft case, to allow the Sonko recuperate.

Sonko appeared at the Milimani Court for the first time on Tuesday, since he was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

Khaminwa said that he had come to make an application to have the sitting adjourned because the former governor has not fully recovered and that six doctors had recommended that he has at least a 14-days bed rest.

Mr Khaminwa becomes the third lawyer to walk out of the case saying that they have presented a petition before the Judicial Service Commission, accusing Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti of being bias, and has refused to recuse himself from hearing the case.

He also questioned why there was no media present and that he had not been handed the necessary documents for the case.

Sonko is one of the suspects in the Sh10 million graft case.