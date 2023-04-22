Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning after controversial video

The CAS began to trend on social media after an intimate video of a curvy woman circulated on social media with some users alleging that the person in the undated video was the CAS.

Without delving into the details, the CAS fired a warning to those using lies to destroy others.

Taking to social media, the CAS noted that anyone doing so will sure undergo the same.

"Karma says, when you destroy someone's life with a lie, take it as a loan. It will come back to you with interest," she said using a quote.

The former Senator resorted to using a Gospel song to pass across her message and thanked God for being with her despite the trials and tribulations that come her way.

Omanga shared a video of herself dancing to Yona Chilolo's song 'I'm counting on you Baba.'

The song in question goes:

"They are lined up in every corner, they want to harm me, They wish that when we see each other, I will lack freedom. If I do something good, I have no one to thank me, They would own my peace, I would pay taxes for it.

"Thank you God you loved me and gave me freedom, My happiness I love is not threatened by pain I owe you to God, you are free, If you want to bless, no one stops you".

The CAS responded to the controversial video by taking to her Facebook page on Tuesday morning to share a message of strength and resilience.

She quoted a passage from the Bible, reminding her followers that God has given them the strength to overcome any obstacles and challenges that come their way.

"Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you. Luke 10:19. Blessed day peeps," Omanga wrote.