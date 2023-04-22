The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning after controversial video

Charles Ouma

CAS Millicent Omanga fired the warning after controversial video

Senator Millicent Omanga
Senator Millicent Omanga

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Internal Affairs Millicent Omanga Millicent Omanga has resurfaced with a chilling warning after trending on social media.

Recommended articles

The CAS began to trend on social media after an intimate video of a curvy woman circulated on social media with some users alleging that the person in the undated video was the CAS.

Without delving into the details, the CAS fired a warning to those using lies to destroy others.

Taking to social media, the CAS noted that anyone doing so will sure undergo the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Karma says, when you destroy someone's life with a lie, take it as a loan. It will come back to you with interest," she said using a quote.

Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning
Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning Pulse Live Kenya

The former Senator resorted to using a Gospel song to pass across her message and thanked God for being with her despite the trials and tribulations that come her way.

READ: Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Omanga shared a video of herself dancing to Yona Chilolo's song 'I'm counting on you Baba.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The song in question goes:

"They are lined up in every corner, they want to harm me, They wish that when we see each other, I will lack freedom. If I do something good, I have no one to thank me, They would own my peace, I would pay taxes for it.

"Thank you God you loved me and gave me freedom, My happiness I love is not threatened by pain I owe you to God, you are free, If you want to bless, no one stops you".

The CAS responded to the controversial video by taking to her Facebook page on Tuesday morning to share a message of strength and resilience.

READ: Millie Odhiambo advocates tougher punishments for private photo leaks

ADVERTISEMENT

She quoted a passage from the Bible, reminding her followers that God has given them the strength to overcome any obstacles and challenges that come their way.

"Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you. Luke 10:19. Blessed day peeps," Omanga wrote.

The authenticity of the video has not been confirmed and it is uncertain whether it is indeed Omanga in the footage.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning after controversial video

Millicent Omanga resurfaces with chilling warning after controversial video

DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol to share stage at Forbes event in Botswana [Details]

DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol to share stage at Forbes event in Botswana [Details]

Kitengela murder: Colleagues speaks on woman’s relationship with killer

Kitengela murder: Colleagues speaks on woman’s relationship with killer

Ruto’s team finally accepts Raila’s demand to open 2022 election servers

Ruto’s team finally accepts Raila’s demand to open 2022 election servers

Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

Nightmare for Kenyan media after Twitter removed their verification badges

Nightmare for Kenyan media after Twitter removed their verification badges

DCI & US Embassy partner to offer advanced training to Anti-Terror unit [Photos]

DCI & US Embassy partner to offer advanced training to Anti-Terror unit [Photos]

Joho announces comeback in politics, explains why he was away

Joho announces comeback in politics, explains why he was away

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle