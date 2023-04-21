Millie Odhiambo advocates tougher punishments for private photo leaks

Millie Odhiambo, the MP for Suba North, has issued a stern warning to individuals who share intimate photos of their partners on social media to shame or humiliate them, particularly if the target is a high-ranking public official.
According to Millie, while speaking during a parliamentary debate on sexual harassment, those who share private photos to humiliate women should face appropriate punishment and a law should be put in place to prevent such incidents.
She suggested that life imprisonment could be a suitable penalty for perpetrators, as she does not support the death penalty.
"I don't support the death penalty, but if I did, I would support the death penalty for such people, but since I don't support the death penalty, I think we need to enhance the sentencing to life imprisonment for such people.
"At least if you are not bothered about that person (the victim), have mercy on their children," Millie said.
The lawmaker further noted that taking intimate photos with one's partner is not inherently wrong, but the issue arises when someone shares them without consent.
"Right now if I take a photo with my husband, there is nothing wrong, there is no law against it. The problem is you who is sharing my photo because I'm very sure I'm not the one who shared those photos," Milly explained.
Millie emphasized that the Constitution protects the right to privacy, and she advised her female parliamentary colleagues to be cautious about their interactions with men.
