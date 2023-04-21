Millie Odhiambo advocates tougher punishments for private photo leaks

According to Millie, while speaking during a parliamentary debate on sexual harassment, those who share private photos to humiliate women should face appropriate punishment and a law should be put in place to prevent such incidents.

She suggested that life imprisonment could be a suitable penalty for perpetrators, as she does not support the death penalty.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't support the death penalty, but if I did, I would support the death penalty for such people, but since I don't support the death penalty, I think we need to enhance the sentencing to life imprisonment for such people.

"At least if you are not bothered about that person (the victim), have mercy on their children," Millie said.

Millie Odhiambo explains further on the same

The lawmaker further noted that taking intimate photos with one's partner is not inherently wrong, but the issue arises when someone shares them without consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"Right now if I take a photo with my husband, there is nothing wrong, there is no law against it. The problem is you who is sharing my photo because I'm very sure I'm not the one who shared those photos," Milly explained.