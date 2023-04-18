Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

However, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed and it is uncertain whether it is indeed Omanga in the footage.

Despite the controversy surrounding the leaked video, Omanga took to her Facebook page on Tuesday morning to share a message of strength and resilience.

She quoted a passage from the Bible, reminding her followers that God has given them the strength to overcome any obstacles and challenges that come their way.

"Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you. Luke 10:19. Blessed day peeps," Omanga wrote.

While the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed, it has sparked a heated debate on various social media platforms, with some of her supporters claiming that there is a conspiracy to tarnish her reputation.

Since the video surfaced on Monday night, Omanga's social media pages have been inundated with comments from her followers.

While some of her fans have expressed outrage at the possibility of the video being leaked intentionally to tarnish Omanga's name, others have shown their support and encouraged her to remain strong.

Some of her followers have urged her to take legal action against those responsible for leaking the video.

However, not all of the comments were supportive. Some users took the opportunity to make jokes at Omanga's expense, while others used the incident to criticize her political views and public persona.

Some even took the opportunity to make light of the situation, jokingly thanking her for 'uniting' them.

Despite the attention the video has received, Omanga has remained tight-lipped about the incident.

