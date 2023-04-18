The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Lynet Okumu

Millicent Omanga has shared a message of strength and resilience after an alleged explicit video surfaced online

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Millicent Omanga, has recently made headlines after an alleged intimate video of her leaked and circulated on social media.

Recommended articles

However, the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed and it is uncertain whether it is indeed Omanga in the footage.

Despite the controversy surrounding the leaked video, Omanga took to her Facebook page on Tuesday morning to share a message of strength and resilience.

Millicent Omanga breaks silence after viral controversial video
Millicent Omanga breaks silence after viral controversial video Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Millicent Omanga's biography: Political career, net worth, husband, children

She quoted a passage from the Bible, reminding her followers that God has given them the strength to overcome any obstacles and challenges that come their way.

"Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you. Luke 10:19. Blessed day peeps," Omanga wrote.

While the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed, it has sparked a heated debate on various social media platforms, with some of her supporters claiming that there is a conspiracy to tarnish her reputation.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CS Kindiki outlines duties for CAS Omanga, Tunai & Mohamud Saleh

Since the video surfaced on Monday night, Omanga's social media pages have been inundated with comments from her followers.

While some of her fans have expressed outrage at the possibility of the video being leaked intentionally to tarnish Omanga's name, others have shown their support and encouraged her to remain strong.

Some of her followers have urged her to take legal action against those responsible for leaking the video.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

However, not all of the comments were supportive. Some users took the opportunity to make jokes at Omanga's expense, while others used the incident to criticize her political views and public persona.

Some even took the opportunity to make light of the situation, jokingly thanking her for 'uniting' them.

Despite the attention the video has received, Omanga has remained tight-lipped about the incident.

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with a Bible verse after an alleged intimate video went viral online
Millicent Omanga breaks silence with a Bible verse after an alleged intimate video went viral online Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear whether she intends to take any legal action if it is indeed her in the video, or whether she plans to issue a statement addressing the allegations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

Bensoul reveals next move after he exits Sol Generation

Arnelisa Muigai, Ben Pol clash over remarks about Hakimi's divorce case

Arnelisa Muigai, Ben Pol clash over remarks about Hakimi's divorce case

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design