Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

The positions advertised include Driver II, Artisans (Panel Beater III, Spray Painter III, Welder III, Tailor, and Motor Vehicle Electrician III), Motor Vehicle Mechanic III, Cook III, Clerical Officer II, and Senior Support Staff.

The positions are permanent and pensionable.

The Driver II position has eight vacancies and offers a basic salary ranging from Sh 15,670 – Sh 17,570 per month, a house allowance based on the area of deployment, a Sh 3,000 commuter allowance, and Sh 4,000 as leave allowance once a year.

Ministry of Defence announces 235 civilian jobs Pulse Live Kenya

There are 10 vacancies for each of the following positions: Artisan (Panel Beater III), Artisan (Spray Painter III), Artisan (Welder III), Artisan III (Tailor), and Artisan III (Motor Vehicle Electrician).

All the positions pay a basic salary of Sh15,670 – Sh17,570 per month, with additional allowances such as house allowance, commuter allowance, and leave allowance once a year.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence is recruiting 27 Motor Vehicle Mechanic III and seventeen Cook III positions.

The Motor Vehicle Mechanic III positions have a basic salary of Sh 15,670 – Sh17,570 per month, house allowance, commuter allowance of Sh3,000, and leave allowance of Sh 4,000 once a year.

Cook III position also offers a basic salary of Sh15,670 – Sh17,570 per month, house allowance, commuter allowance of Sh3,000, and leave allowance of Sh4,000 once a year.

The Ministry is also recruiting twenty-two Clerical Officer II positions and one hundred and eighteen Senior Support Staff positions.

The Clerical Officer II position offers a basic salary of Sh16,890 – Sh20,800 per month, house allowance, commuter allowance of Sh3,000, and leave allowance of Sh4,000 once a year.

The Senior Support Staff position has a basic salary of Sh 14,610 – Sh 16,250 per month, house allowance, commuter allowance of Sh 3,000, and leave allowance of Sh 4,000 once a year.

How to apply

Interested and qualified persons can make their applications by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016) and submit the same together with copies of the required certificates.

The application form may be downloaded from Public Service Commission website.

Requirements and other detailed information for each of the posts is available on the Ministry's website.

