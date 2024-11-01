Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

The announcement comes in the wake of a tragic incident involving the passing of Lucy Wambui, who reportedly died from complications following a surgical procedure at a Nairobi hospital.

As the Ministry of Health launches an investigation into Wambui's death, it is reminding Kenyans of the importance of confirming the qualifications of healthcare providers before seeking medical care.

To use the service, members of the public can simply send an SMS to 20547.

The SMS should follow the format "P#Doctor's Name" to check a doctor’s credentials or "H#Hospital Name" to confirm a hospital's accreditation.

Ministry of Health building Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Ministry, this service is part of a broader strategy to enhance public trust and ensure that healthcare services across the country adhere to high standards of professionalism and ethics.

Health Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, emphasised that the Ministry is committed to building a skilled health workforce capable of providing quality care.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has also been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding Wambui’s passing, and a team has been dispatched to conduct a fact-finding mission at the hospital.

The council’s objective is to determine if the necessary professional standards were upheld in Wambui’s care.

Mike Sonko at the memorial service of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a's wife Lucy Pulse Live Kenya

A collage of Health PS Mary Muthoni and Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

Should any evidence of malpractice or negligence be found, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with Kenyan law.