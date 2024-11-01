The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Denis Mwangi

Ministry of Health has initiated investigation following the death of Lucy Wambui after body surgery

A collage of Health PS Mary Muthoni and Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a
A collage of Health PS Mary Muthoni and Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a

In a move to empower Kenyans in verifying the credentials of their healthcare providers, the Ministry of Health has shared a free SMS verification system for checking medical practitioners’ licenses and hospital accreditation.

Recommended articles

The announcement comes in the wake of a tragic incident involving the passing of Lucy Wambui, who reportedly died from complications following a surgical procedure at a Nairobi hospital.

As the Ministry of Health launches an investigation into Wambui's death, it is reminding Kenyans of the importance of confirming the qualifications of healthcare providers before seeking medical care.

To use the service, members of the public can simply send an SMS to 20547.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SMS should follow the format "P#Doctor's Name" to check a doctor’s credentials or "H#Hospital Name" to confirm a hospital's accreditation.

Ministry of Health building
Ministry of Health building Ministry of Health building Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Ministry, this service is part of a broader strategy to enhance public trust and ensure that healthcare services across the country adhere to high standards of professionalism and ethics.

Health Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, emphasised that the Ministry is committed to building a skilled health workforce capable of providing quality care.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has also been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding Wambui’s passing, and a team has been dispatched to conduct a fact-finding mission at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council’s objective is to determine if the necessary professional standards were upheld in Wambui’s care.

Mike Sonko at the memorial service of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a's wife Lucy
Mike Sonko at the memorial service of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a's wife Lucy Mike Sonko at the memorial service of businessman Francis Ng'ang'a's wife Lucy Pulse Live Kenya
A collage of Health PS Mary Muthoni and Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a
A collage of Health PS Mary Muthoni and Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a A collage of Health PS Mary Muthoni and Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

Should any evidence of malpractice or negligence be found, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with Kenyan law.

The Ministry of Health's initiative to provide a free verification service aims to protect the public, enabling Kenyans to make informed decisions about their healthcare providers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President
Live

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko