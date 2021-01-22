Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen ignited a heated debate online after alleging that Wiper Party Leader Kalanzo Musyoka presented himself to DCI in a bid to “Sanitize” his name.

In a tweet, Murkomen questioned why Kalonzo choose to go to DCI Headquarters instead of EACC, yet his case is corruption related.

“So Kalonzo Musyoka is a real SUSPECT? If he is a corruption suspect why did he choose to go to DCI and not EACC which has the specialized mandate on matters corruption? Can a suspect choose his investigator? The reason why he went to see Kinoti is simple- DRY CLEANING.IGNORE,” tweeted Murkomen.

However, it turns out that the legislator did not get his facts right, as Kalonzo did not just present himself to DCI but he was actually summoned.

In a letter seen by Pulse Live, Kalonzo was summoned to record a statement in reference to NYS Yatta Land, that he allegedly grabbed.

Following the summon, the Wiper Party through Dr. Jared Siso promised to review its association with Jubilee Party and BBI endorsement.

The Wiper party leader is seeking to clear his name after Deputy President William Ruto accused him of land grabbing.

