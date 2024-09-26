The sports category has moved to a new website.

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has become the first private institution to introduce maritime education in Kenya

This establishment, based in Malindi, will provide a new avenue for students to pursue a career in the maritime industry beyond government-sponsored academies.

The academy is designed to address the gap in maritime training, historically limited to government-backed institutions.

By creating an alternative route for students, MKU is expanding access to specialised courses that meet the demands of the growing Blue Economy, a government priority that focuses on the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and job creation.

This approach also aims to combat unemployment by providing youth with marketable skills for the maritime sector.

Malindi, a coastal town known for its rich maritime heritage and proximity to key shipping lanes, marine resources, and a flourishing tourism industry, serves as a strategic choice for the academy.

The academy's location is expected to have a revitalizing effect on the community by offering training that aligns with local economic activities.

Additionally, the presence of the academy is poised to position Malindi as a hub for maritime education in East Africa, drawing students from across the region and potentially beyond.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

