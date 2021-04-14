A Multi-Disciplinary Team at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) successfully removed a huge cystic growth that covered the right side of Beatrice Makokha's face and her eye.

In a statement released by the hospital, the surgery was led by Dr. Francis Thuku, a Maxillofacial Surgeon alongside five others who removed the growth that had 3 litres of dermoid fluid. The other doctors involved include; Dr. Geoffrey Wasike, Neurosurgeon; Dr. Wabwile Machimoto, Ophthalmologist; Anaesthesiologists Dr. Elisha K. Kirwa, Dr. Werunga Kituyi and Scrub Nurse Edward Avula.

“Beatrice Nanjala Makokha, a 68- year-old lady, was referred from Bungoma County Hospital to MTRH on Thursday 8th April, 2021. She came with a history of progressive right facial swelling over many years and had been attended to severally in health facilities. Upon her arrival, we had a multi-disciplinary team attend to her. They did a couple of blood tests including

Full Blood Count, Group & Crossmatch and a Head CT scan using our state-of-the art 128 slice CT scan. She was consequently scheduled for a multi-disciplinary surgery which was done on Monday 12/04/2021,” said the MTRH.

Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital removes cystic growth that covered Beatrice Makokha’s face

Beatrice Makokha's case went viral as she fundraised to travel to India for surgery to have the growth removed in a drive that saw the likes of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko contribute and share her plight.

According to her, the growth started off as a pain above her right eye and later developed into a growth that covered the face.

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital said the treatment costs Sh550,000 but her case will be treated as part of the hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) client under the Universal Health Coverage.

She is currently recuperating at the hospital and will be discharged after a week.