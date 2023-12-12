The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

Lynet Okumu

Moi University has found itself under scrutiny as it celebrates the official launch of a grand gate, which has become the talk of social media.

Moi University Faces Backlash Over Lavish Gate-Launching Event
Moi University Faces Backlash Over Lavish Gate-Launching Event

Moi University has found itself under scrutiny as it celebrates the official launch of a grand gate, which has become the talk of social media

Recommended articles

While the university staff and administrators were in high spirits during the ceremony, a section of Kenyans expressed discontent and criticism regarding the extravagant gate project.

On Monday, December 11, Moi University hosted a ceremony to officially hand over its new gate, a structure characterised by an imposing architectural design.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moi University Faces Backlash Over Lavish Gate-Launching Event
Moi University Faces Backlash Over Lavish Gate-Launching Event Pulse Live Kenya

The event marked the culmination of the construction project, with the contractor formally transferring the gate to the university.

Pictures shared by the institution online depicted the university staff lining the pathway leading into the institution.

Although the university did not disclose the financial details of the gate, it is believed to be a multi-million-shilling project, judging by the standards set by other higher learning institutions that have invested substantial funds in enhancing their gate aesthetics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happening NOW…Official handing over of the university gate by the contractor today, Monday 11th December 2023," the university announced on its X post.

However, the celebration was met with mixed reactions, particularly from Kenyans on social media platforms.

While some praised the university for the grand structure, others raised concerns and criticisms, highlighting the challenges Moi University has faced in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

A prevalent sentiment among critics was the university's financial struggles, with many questioning the prioritization of such an elaborate gate project amid reported challenges.

Moi University has been grappling with financial constraints, and this lavish gate raised eyebrows about the allocation of resources and whether it was a prudent use of funds.

Moi University Faces Backlash Over Lavish Gate-Launching Event
Moi University Faces Backlash Over Lavish Gate-Launching Event Pulse Live Kenya

A section of Kenyans expressed their reservations, emphasising that the university should focus on addressing existing issues such as staff welfare, infrastructure improvement, and academic resources rather than investing heavily in aesthetic projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

@TuJadili Shame on all of you for lining up to launch a gate at an academic institution. You should be launching research project

@GFInfinity51 Not sure where this culture came from. Serious universities are investing in research and world class labs. Not world-class gates

@Nyuka_Bel What is our obsession with gates? I wish this was a handover of a patent or innovation!

@eunicevetu A gate???? Gate??? A whole university having a ceremony to handover a gate????

@lujiTeer_0 Isn't it ironic that a state-of-the-art library was launched here 30+ years ago and today, the same uni is launching........a GATE! The VC needs to do something EPIC to redeem himself from this embarrassment

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

CS Chirchir proposes measures to counter frequent national blackouts

CS Chirchir proposes measures to counter frequent national blackouts

Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

Gov't woos billions from Kenyans in diaspora

Gov't woos billions from Kenyans in diaspora

JKIA blackout: CS Murkomen invites police to probe suspected foul play

JKIA blackout: CS Murkomen invites police to probe suspected foul play

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

I'm not a tourist – Ruto scoffs at Raila, outlines benefits of his foreign trips

I'm not a tourist – Ruto scoffs at Raila, outlines benefits of his foreign trips

CS heckled while defending Ruto's record & foreign trips

CS heckled while defending Ruto's record & foreign trips

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing